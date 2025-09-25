Edit Profile
    Navaratri Day 5: Take inspo from Ananya Panday, Janhvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan on how to slay in GREEN tomorrow

    Navratri Day 5 tomorrow will be dedicated to Maa Skandamata. On this occasion, we wear green. Here's some fashion inspo for the same

    Published on: Sep 25, 2025 7:21 PM IST
    By Mahima Pandey
    The vibrant festival of Navratri is finally here, where Hindus celebrate a form of Goddess Durga each day. September 26, which falls tomorrow on Friday, is the fifth day of Navratri. It is devoted to Maa Skandamata, the nurturing mother of Kartikeya, who represents love, care and protection. Devotees pray to her for wisdom, prosperity and the well-being of their families. The colour associated with this day is green, symbolising growth, fertility, harmony and fresh beginnings.

    Ananya Panday, Janhvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan looking like queens in green
    Wearing green on the fifth day is considered auspicious, as it reflects balance and calmness in life, while also inviting blessings of peace and abundance from the Goddess into one’s home and heart. Ahead of the same, take inspiration from some of Bollywood’s most stylish stars:

    Ananya Panday’s olive saree

    On the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, actor Ananya Panday draped herself in 6 yards of elegance. She got decked up for the festival season in an olive green georgette saree by designer Arpita Mehta, paired with a beige gold mirror-cutdana blouse matching to the border of the saree. Along with these breathtaking photos, Ananya wrote, “It’s starting to look a lot like my favourite time of the year ✨”

    Janhvi Kapoor’s floral lehenga

    Last month during the promotions of her film Param Sundari with Sidharth Malhotra, Janhvi Kapoor turned heads in this lush emerald green floral lehenga. Designed by Anushree Reddy, the lehenga was paired with a backless blouse featuring tie-up dori detailing and intricate 3D floral embroidery

    Sara Ali Khan’s simple and sweet suit

    For those gorgeous girls who prefer subtle style for the festive season, Sara Ali Khan’s vibrant yellow and green suit is perfect. The actor opted for this ensemble for Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at her house, completing the look with delicate silver jhumkas in her ears

    No matter what you decide to wear, remember to feel beautiful!

    News/Htcity/Cinema/ Navaratri Day 5: Take Inspo From Ananya Panday, Janhvi Kapoor And Sara Ali Khan On How To Slay In GREEN Tomorrow
    © 2025 HindustanTimes