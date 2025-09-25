Navaratri Day 5: Take inspo from Ananya Panday, Janhvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan on how to slay in GREEN tomorrow

The vibrant festival of Navratri is finally here, where Hindus celebrate a form of Goddess Durga each day. September 26, which falls tomorrow on Friday, is the fifth day of Navratri. It is devoted to Maa Skandamata, the nurturing mother of Kartikeya, who represents love, care and protection. Devotees pray to her for wisdom, prosperity and the well-being of their families. The colour associated with this day is green, symbolising growth, fertility, harmony and fresh beginnings.

Wearing green on the fifth day is considered auspicious, as it reflects balance and calmness in life, while also inviting blessings of peace and abundance from the Goddess into one’s home and heart. Ahead of the same, take inspiration from some of Bollywood’s most stylish stars:

On the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, actor Ananya Panday draped herself in 6 yards of elegance. She got decked up for the festival season in an olive green georgette saree by designer Arpita Mehta, paired with a beige gold mirror-cutdana blouse matching to the border of the saree. Along with these breathtaking photos, Ananya wrote, “It’s starting to look a lot like my favourite time of the year ✨”

Last month during the promotions of her film Param Sundari with Sidharth Malhotra, Janhvi Kapoor turned heads in this lush emerald green floral lehenga. Designed by Anushree Reddy, the lehenga was paired with a backless blouse featuring tie-up dori detailing and intricate 3D floral embroidery

For those gorgeous girls who prefer subtle style for the festive season, Sara Ali Khan’s vibrant yellow and green suit is perfect. The actor opted for this ensemble for Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at her house, completing the look with delicate silver jhumkas in her ears

No matter what you decide to wear, remember to feel beautiful!