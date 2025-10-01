Navratri Special | Pratibha Rannta: I fell in love with dandiya when I moved to Mumbai

Navratri is more than just a festival for actor Pratibha Ranta, who calls it a celebration deeply tied to her childhood memories, family traditions, and spiritual beliefs. Reminiscing about her younger days, she shares, “Navratri really takes me back to my childhood. I would eagerly wait for it because I’d go to people’s houses, eat delicious food, and they would give me gifts and money. By the end of Navratri, I would sit and count how much I made and feel so rich – even if it was just ₹500, it meant the world to me.” Pratibha Rannta

She adds, “Navratri is about blessings, beginnings, and the power of the goddess. Every year, it gives me strength to move forward – both personally and professionally.” Recalling a memory from her childhood in Shimla, she shares, “There was this one house I would visit for 10–15 years, and even after I hit puberty, they would still invite me. It made me feel so special. People were just so nice.” What she misses now is the simplicity of those days – coming back hungry from school and being treated to hearty festive meals, “the Bhandara, the langar, the prasad during these days was something, we all looked up to.”

Over the years, Navratri has taken on a deeper meaning for her. “I come from a very spiritual family, so it has always been an auspicious time for us – for new beginnings, new prayers, and blessings. If I want to start something new, I wait for this time because I know I’ll have all the blessings around me. Worshipping goddesses has always been central in my life, especially since my parents raised three daughters and strongly believe in goddess energy.” The 24-year-old mentions how moving to Mumbai helped her discover the other side of the festival – the tradition of garba and dandiya.

“In Shimla, dandiya wasn’t really a thing. It was so new to me when I came here. I saw people passionately dressing up, taking classes, even having different outfits for each night. One of my friend’s families, who are Gujaratis, does that, and it was such a beautiful cultural difference for me to witness. I would join my friends, go play, and even if I ended up sweaty and tired, it was always fun,” she recalls. When asked if she is fasting during the nine days of Navratri, Pratibha admits it isn’t easy for her to keep the nine-day fast. “My grandparents always explained the scientific reason behind fasting – that it teaches patience and a minimalistic approach to life. But with the kind of lifestyle I lead, always moving around and meeting people, I honestly can’t stay hungry. I’ve only fasted on the final day of Navratri, never all nine days. I get too angry without food,” she says, adding how Mumbai has amplified her love for Navratri. “Whoever comes to Mumbai becomes a fan of this festival. You witness it here, and you can’t help but fall in love with it – the energy, the culture, the togetherness.”

For Pratibha Ranta, the festival is all about marking new beginnings, kick starting new ventures and more. She signs off by sharing, “This year will surely being something special my way, Navratri is all about new beginnings and ventures.”