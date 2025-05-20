Neha Bhasin calls out Nancy Tyagi for taking credit for Cannes outfit: She wore a dress she didn't make

Singer Neha Bhasin has called out influencer Nancy Tyagi who claimed that she had stitchted her recent Cannes red carpet outfit. After posting a picture of herself in the same outfit, Neha shared that it was from a Mumbai store, owned by her friend Surbhi Gupta. Stating that she doesn't want to bring anyone down, Neha says she's only standing up for her friend and giving credit where it's due. Nancy Tyagi's outfit at Cannes 2025 has been called out by Neha Bhasin.

“I am getting tagged by some people, which is not nice and trolling me. I am used to being trolled but the fact is in front of the world and there is no need to come after me. The store owners are old friends of mine. The intention is to give credit where it's due and not to put anyone down,” says the 41-year-old.

Also Read: Did Nancy Tyagi lie about stitching her Cannes outfit? Stylist says she bought her dress, Neha Bhasin calls look copied

Nancy in her social media statement said that it took her a month to stitch the outfit and get it ready on time for Cannes, while Surbhi has claimed that she bought the outfit for ₹25,000.

Nancy Tyagi, Neha Bhasin

“There is no ambiguity on that statement. She said that it took me a month. I don’t know anything about her but when I saw (the outfit), I knew it was Surbhi’s. If I have a friend and someone does something wrong, I will stand up for my friend. That is all,” says Neha, adding, “The matter is that you wore something (a dress) on the red carpet which you didn’t make. There was no need to take the credit.”

Neha emphasis on this not being a her versus Nancy case: “The fight is about where the credit belongs. We have all come from nothing and build our careers. Just because Surbhi has a store in Bandra and doesn’t have story to tell, doesn’t mean that she hasn’t worked hard. She worked out of a garage. I, too, wasn’t born with a silver spoon in my mouth. I see a generic mindset of buying into a story. I am putting the designer’s hard work to the front,” she concludes.

We reached out to Nancy for a comment but did not receive a response.