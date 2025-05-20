Menu Explore
Did Nancy Tyagi lie about stitching her Cannes outfit? Stylist says she bought her dress, Neha Bhasin calls look copied

BySugandha Rawal
May 20, 2025 09:36 AM IST

On May 18, Nancy Tyagi took to Instagram to share pictures in beige outfit from her outing at Cannes. She shared that the dress took her a whole month to make.

It seems a fiery fashion feud is brewing. Singer Neha Bhasin is stirring up controversy by accusing influencer Nancy Tyagi of falsely claiming her beige outfit at the Cannes Film Festival was self-stitched. Neha is alleging that the influencer misrepresented the outfit's origins. Also read: Nancy Tyagi becomes a viral sensation after Cannes: I want to meet Sonam Kapoor and make a very different saree for her

Neha Bhasin took to social media to call out Nancy Tyagi.
Neha Bhasin took to social media to call out Nancy Tyagi.

Neha calls out Nancy for the lie

Neha recently took to Instagram Stories, accusing Nancy of falsely claiming she had stitched her own outfit for her second appearance at the ongoing Cannes Film Festival. She went on to share an image of a similar outfit which she wore at one of her concerts in the past.

Neha shared a couple of stories on Instagram, stating, “This corset looks too familiar, hmmmm. Just wondering”. Neha also posted a collage of both outfits side by side, simply captioning it "Same Same" – a way of highlighting the similarities between her look and Nancy's outfit.

Neha's Instagram Story.
Neha's Instagram Story.

Neha also revealed that the dress was from The Source Bombay, a fashion store in Bandra that sells and rents customised clothing. Sharing a post featuring a similar outfit on Instagram Stories, Neha wrote, “I rest my case”.

 

Neha Bhasin revealed that the dress was from The Source Bombay.
Neha Bhasin revealed that the dress was from The Source Bombay.

In a chat with The Free Press Journal, Surbhi Gupta, founder and stylist at The Source Bombay, stated that Nancy had purchased the dress from their store.

"Nancy claims she stitched it herself and all of that, but she bought it from us. She got it from our Mumbai store. We don’t have any problem. She purchased it, so she's free to do what she wants with it. But it is our design. We didn't do a barter or a collaboration. She did not stitch it herself, which she claims she did. The cape she wore doesn't belong to me... that's something she seems to have made herself, I guess," Surbhi said. Surbhi shared that Nancy bought the outfit for 25,000 before going to Cannes.

More about Nancy’s outfit

Nancy made her second appearance at the 78th Cannes Film Festival recently. The fashion influencer, who gained fame after creating stylish ensembles, Bollywood-inspired dresses from scratch, walked the red carpet in a beige ensemble. She claimed that the outfit took her over a month to stitch.

She wore a mini dress and paired it with a floor-length cape jacket. The mini outfit featured a plunging sweetheart neckline, a silk beige dress adorned with tassels, pearls, and crystals. As for the cape, it had voluminous sleeves and a cape that flowed into a long train. She accessorised the ensemble with embellished high heels, gold ear cuffs, metallic OTT nails, a gold embellished clutch, and cocktail rings.

On May 18, Nancy took to Instagram to share pictures from her red carpet appearance at Cannes. She shared that the dress took her a whole month to make and she kept ‘working on it till the last minute because the dress was too heavy’. “Heartfelt thanks to all those who were a part of this lovely journey, without you all, this moment would not be so special,” she added.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
