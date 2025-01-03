Menu Explore
Friday, Jan 03, 2025

Neha Dhupia pays tribute to late father-in-law Bishan Singh Bedi wearing his cricket sweater at IND vs AUS match

ByKriti Shukla
Jan 03, 2025 01:13 PM IST

Neha Dhupia wore late father-in-law's iconic test sweater during the ongoing India vs Australia match. 

Actor Neha Dhupia took to Instagram to honor her late father-in-law, cricket legend Bishan Singh Bedi, during the India vs Australia Test in Sydney. The actor wore his iconic white Test cricket sweater, gifted at her wedding, calling it a “special gift.”

Neha Dhupia (Source: Instagram)
Neha Dhupia (Source: Instagram)

The post featured Neha in the sweater, watching the match with her husband, Angad Bedi, and paying quiet homage to Bedi, who passed away in October 2023. The actor was accompanied at the match by her husband, Angad Bedi.

Sharing the moment on Instagram, Dhupia wrote, “Wearing this sweater has a different kind of warmth…I remember so clearly when dad asked what would you like as a wedding present i asked him for his test cricket sweater and how it would be the most special gift for me so here it is, along with his strength, resilience, integrity and generosity and i also feel a sense of honour donning this while watching my first test in person with Angad Bedi.”

