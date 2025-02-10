Netizens call for end of India’s Got Latent after yet another controversy; file compliant and say 'crap show should end'

Samay Raina's India’s Got Latent has found itself at the centre of yet another controversy, this time sparking outrage after a crass joke by popular YouTuber and podcast host Ranveer Allahbadia, aka BeerBiceps. The show, already under fire for previous issues, now faces calls for its immediate cancellation from an increasingly vocal segment of netizens. This latest controversy follows a string of incidents that have left many questioning the future of the show since just weeks ago, Jessy Nabam, a contestant on the show, found herself embroiled in legal troubles after an FIR was filed against her for making controversial comments about eating dog meat. The situation only worsened when BeerBiceps made a distasteful joke during his appearance on the show. India’s Got Latent

In what was likely an unintentional reveal of his true character, BeerBiceps asked a contestant whether they would prefer to watch their parents have sex for the rest of their lives or join them once to end the situation. The question caught even Raina off guard, despite his reputation for dark humour. “What the f***?” Raina exclaimed. “Kya ho gaya hai Ranveer bhai ko?” another judge on the show was heard remarking. The comment was further, widely criticised for its vulgarity, and has ignited a firestorm of reactions across social media. There are also reports of legal action being filed against the show and its makers “with the Mumbai Commissioner and Maharashtra Women's Commission for allegedly using abusive language on the show and strict action has been demanded against the accused in the letter”. Additionally, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis also added to the conversation saying, “I have come to know about it. I have not seen it yet. Things have been said and presented in a wrong way. Everyone has freedom of speech but our freedom ends when we encroach upon the freedom of others.”

The backlash against not only BeerBiceps but the show as a whole has been fierce. Many are condemning both his joke and the broader tone of India’s Got Latent, calling out the show for promoting crude humour that many feel crosses the line. One user tweeted, “This crap show should end. Sex jokes, vulgar language, racism, North-South hate etc. is being shown in the name of Dark humour. Ban India's Got Latent.” Another wrote, “#IndiasGotLatent should be BANNED. I strongly object to the statement given by all of you, it cannot be forgiven, delete that entire episode and apologise to the whole of India.” Others echoed similar sentiments, calling for a complete shutdown of the show and expressing their disgust at the content. One user stated, “This is the most disgusting thing I have ever heard on any social media... They need a complete ban and need to be thrown... what a filthy mindset they have... Even in the close circuit also nobody speaks like this... this is very brutal and they need to be taught a lesson... Sick mentality.”

The show has previously also come under fire for mocking actor Deepika Padukone's battle with depression. While the judges laughed off Ranveer’s comments, social media was not as forgiving. The mounting criticisms against India's Got Latent highlight a growing disillusionment with shows helmed by Gen Z ‘disruptors,’ particularly when the format encourages judges to indulge in their worst behaviour and provides a ‘safe space’ for them to voice their deepest intrusive thoughts. Only time will tell if controversies like this have the potential to escalate into a storm that could ultimately bring the show to an untimely end.