Netizens review Game of Thrones prequel, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms; ‘poop scene’ draws criticism

Online reactions have been overwhelmingly positive. One viewer wrote on X, “They're calling A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms a ‘sitcom in Westeros’ and honestly? That's exactly what this franchise needed. Lighter tone. Actual humour. You can SEE the night scenes. Not everything needs to be dark and miserable.” Another comment read, “No dragons in A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms. No white walkers. No massive battles for the throne. Just a young hedge knight trying to prove his worth at a tournament. Sometimes the smallest stories hit the hardest.”

Based on George R.R. Martin’s Tales of Dunk and Egg novellas — The Hedge Knight, The Sworn Sword, and The Mystery Knight — the show offers a stripped-down story about knighthood and friendship in Westeros. Unlike Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon , it trades fire and blood for wit and warmth.

The series goes back in time and follows a humble hedge knight, Ser Duncan the Tall (Peter Claffey), long before the Targaryen wars and the Iron Throne’s political scheming. Joining him is a bald young squire named Egg (Dexter Sol Ansell), as the pair journey through tournaments, meet nobles from the Targaryen and Baratheon houses, and stumble into adventures that are more human than high fantasy.

The Game of Thrones universe is back, and this time, audiences are surprisingly upbeat about it. HBO’s latest spin-off, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms , is being praised by viewers as a refreshing, more humorous take on George R.R. Martin’s world. If early reactions are anything to go by, the show might just outshine its predecessor.

“I came in with low expectations and ended up really liking it,” said one more viewer. “Given this overall franchise’s ability to start strong and drop the ball, this will be my expectation. Though it was a much-needed breath of fresh air,” they continued. Another added, “I know absolutely nothing about A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms and that makes me so happy since I don't know what to expect. I really loved the first episode. They did a great job of introducing the characters and setting up the story. It's also funny.”

George R.R. Martin reacts While audiences have praised the show’s lighter tone, author George R.R. Martin himself had mixed feelings about one specific moment. In an interview with Variety, he admitted he wasn’t thrilled about what fans now call ‘the poop scene’.

“Yeah, that was a bit of a surprise. Not to say that my characters don’t take shits, but I normally don’t write about them at any length,” Martin said. “When I saw the rough cut, I wrote, ‘What is this? Where did this come from? I don’t know if we really need the shit.’ But [showrunner Ira Parker] liked it for whatever reason,” he said.