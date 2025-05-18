New girl duo unlocked: Tyla and Blackpink's Lisa drop summer's hottest anthem according to fans; ‘no notes’

Blackpink's Lisa and singer Tyla just teamed up in a new project and let's just say these leading ladies did not come to play! The global girl power duo just released a new version of When I’m With You, a flirty, fashion-fueled anthem that’s already setting the internet ablaze. Singer Tyla and Blackpink's Lisa

Lisa, who’s been dipping her toes in everything from HBO’s White Lotus to Maroon 5’s Priceless, is stepping fully into her solo pop star era with this sparkling single off her debut album Alter Ego. And who better to join her than Tyla — the Water hitmaker who’s become a movement in her own right?

The music video is a shimmering fever dream of Y2K glam: think crystal crop tops, micro minis, glossy strappy heels, and enough body rolls to heat up your entire summer. Oh, and did we mention they brought in Love Island USA’s Leah Kateb and Miguel Harichi for a steamy cameo? The villa’s most-talked-about duo trades in reality TV drama for a poolside date night that’ll have you pressing replay instantly.

But When I’m With You isn’t just about the visuals — it’s the kind of breezy, hypnotic track that makes you want to fall in love, dance under neon lights, and maybe text your ex. The chemistry between Lisa and Tyla isn’t just for show either. The two go way back, with Lisa even fangirling over Tyla during a Rolling Stone interview last year. “I remember the first day I knew about you was from the Water challenge,” Lisa said, laughing. “You, dancing onstage, pouring water, and I was like, ‘Oh, my God, who is she?’ And I started to follow your stuff more and more.”

The internet’s obsessed — obviously

Within hours of the drop, fans lit up social media like a disco ball. “This music video is a masterpiece!!!” one user screamed on X. Another gushed, “MY GIRLS SIZZLINGGGGGG AND SERVINGGGG.” From “Lisa changed so much… but in a good way,” to “This is giving early 2000s summer nostalgia,” fans are fully locked in. One comment even boldly declared: “Ended the can’t-rap allegations.” But the real consensus? This is the hot girl anthem of the year. “Lisa and Tyla are on fire! Their visuals… just stunning,” one post read, echoing the thoughts of thousands more. Another simply summed it up: “Song of the summer. No notes.”

If When I’m With You is any sign of what’s coming next, buckle up — Lisa’s solo era is already iconic.