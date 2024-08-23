Nikitin Dheer responds to backlash over his Ravana tattoo: Mandbuddhi logon ne…

Actor Nikitin Dheer recently found himself at the centre of a controversy surrounding his new tattoo, which features a design deeply rooted in Hindu mythology. The tattoo, etched on his thigh, showcases a Rudra veena — traditionally associated with Lord Shiva and, in some instances, with Ravana. Surrounding the veena are the Sanskrit words Eko Aham Dvitiyo Nasti, translating to “I am One, there is no second,” a phrase emblematic of Ravana’s belief in his unparalleled greatness and devotion to Shiva. Nikitin Dheer on his Ravan tattoo

However, the tattoo sparked criticism online, with some users mistakenly identifying the veena as the Raghunatha veena, which is linked to Goddess Saraswati. A user commented, “Bhai yeh Saraswati Veena hein ise leg pe nhi banwana tha”, while another wrote, “Wrong place of body”.

Unfazed by the criticism, Dheer says, “People who understood Ravana praised the tattoo. Ravan was the greatest Shiva bhakt. He was a very complicated and complex character. There are a lot of instances from his life that teach us what to do and what not to do. A lot of aspects of him were truly inspirational. But those with a narrow perspective, who haven’t delved into our history, mythology, etc. have a tiny, limited vision. Yeh mandbuddhi logon ne kuch read hi nahin kiya hota, unhe kuch kaise pata hoga.”

Dheer, known for his portrayal of Ravana in the TV show Shrimad Ramayan, also dismisses the notion that a religious tattoo cannot be placed on certain body parts as “juvenile”. “I got a Mahadev tattoo on my arm, and people said, ‘ki yahan par nahi banvaana chahiye’. We are taught that our body is a temple; so no body part is impure,” he ends.