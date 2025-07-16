Watch the story of India's first UNESCO biosphere reserve Nilgiris, on the big screen

Nilgiris: A Shared Wilderness, a feature-length wildlife documentary film on India’s first UNESCO Biosphere Reserve — the Nilgiris, will be released in theatres across India on July 18, 2025, presented by Felis Films with support from Rohini Nilekani Philanthropies, and distributed nationwide by Dheeraj Films. Wildlife documentary Nilgiris up for a theatrical release later this week

Directed by Emmy-nominated and BAFTA-award winning filmmaker Sandesh Kadur, the documentary has been a hot favourite in the international awards circuit. It is the first film of its kind to celebrate the biodiversity, resilience, and people of this ancient mountain ecosystem, an experience you can now immerse yourself in via the big screen.

The documentary's list of international exploits too, is incredibly impressive. Nilgiris: A Shared Wilderness has won the Best Nature/Wildlife Film and Best Indian Film at the Cannes World Film Festival, Best Feature Documentary at Ankara International Wildlife Film Festival, Platinum Award in Feature Documentary at WorldFest-Houston International Film Festival, Outstanding Excellence at Nature Without Borders International Film Festival and Nature Stories (Feature Films) at Santiago Wild Film Festival.

Speaking about his documentary, Sandesh shared, "This is the story of a new wilderness, a mostly human-made landscape, where wildlife continues to adapt and thrive. Where else in the world can you have black leopards, gaur, sloth bear etc. all living in a tea garden? Although it’s in a constant state of change, it also shows nature’s resilience and adaptability to survive the odds — if only we allow them the space to do so".

Rohini Nilekani, executive producer on the documentary and Chairperson of Rohini Nilekani Philanthropies added, "With this film — Nilgiris: A Shared Wilderness, we hope to awaken people to the incredible beauty and biodiversity of this ancient and unique biosphere — the largest protected forest area in the country, now undergoing rapid change driven by human activity. If we wish to continue to conserve it, Samaaj, Sarkaar and Bazaar will have to work in unison to nurture this ecosystem. The documentary is a call to action for everyone who feels connected to these sacred landscapes".

Where to catch it

The documentary will be released in theatres across Bangalore, Chennai, Hyderabad, Mysore, Mangalore, Coimbatore, Ooty, Mumbai, Pune, Goa, Kochi, Trivandrum, Delhi and other cities. Not just this, as part of a nationwide education initiative, Nilgiris: A Shared Wilderness will also be screened through exclusive, discounted student shows across major cities, an initiative that aligns with the NEP 2020 vision of encouraging experiential and environmental learning.

But why not just wait for the documentary to make its way to a streaming service? Rohini shares, "Watching a wildlife film like this in a theatre is rare — and powerful. Unlike small screens, the big screen brings every detail to life. With its high-resolution imagery and immersive sound, it feels as if you’re right inside the forest with the animals".

Will you be immersing yourself in the magic of Nilgiris over the weekend?