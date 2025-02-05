No, Jonathan Majors is not making a comeback to the MCU

Hollywood actor Jonathan Majors is not being considered for a return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe—at least not at present—despite reports suggesting otherwise. According to a report by TMZ, Majors has not engaged in any discussions regarding a potential comeback to the MCU following his departure in 2023. His exit came after he was found guilty on two out of four charges in his criminal trial, in which he was accused of assaulting his former girlfriend. Earlier there were reports that suggested that Jonathan Majors would make a comeback to the MCU

Despite speculation circulating on fan websites about his possible reinstatement, insiders assert that Marvel Studios has no intention of bringing Majors back into the fold. Just a few years ago, he was poised to become the MCU’s next major villain, portraying Kang the Conqueror. However, his career took a significant downturn almost immediately after his guilty verdict was announced, derailing his trajectory within the franchise.

Since then, Majors has been making efforts to rehabilitate his public image, yet a return to Marvel remains off the table for now. Recently, rumours emerged suggesting that Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige was planning to reinstate Majors as Kang the Conqueror in upcoming Avengers films in order to conclude the character’s arc. However, these claims have been debunked, with sources confirming that no such discussions have taken place.

TMZ reports that Majors has not been in talks with Marvel, nor has the studio expressed any interest in bringing him back. Additionally, it has been speculated that the underwhelming performance of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania contributed to Marvel shifting focus away from Kang as the MCU’s primary antagonist. Instead, there are reports suggesting that Marvel is looking to reintroduce Robert Downey Jr. to the franchise, with the possibility of him portraying Doctor Doom in the upcoming Avengers: Doomsday.

The recent resurgence of rumours regarding Majors’ return coincided with the release of the trailer for Magazine Dreams, a film in which he stars. This timing has led some to believe that the speculation may have been fuelled by an anonymous source aiming to generate headlines and stir public interest in Majors. Given the buzz that any potential Marvel-related news creates, it would not be surprising if the rumour was strategically placed to keep Majors’ name in the spotlight. However, for now, it appears that his time in the MCU is well and truly over.