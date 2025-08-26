Noah Centineo’s ripped selfie leaves fans stunned ahead of Street Fighter: 'When did this happen'

Social media erupted after Noah Centineo posted a shirtless selfie that showed off a completely transformed physique. The To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before star, once known for his soft charm, now looks ripped, blond, and every bit like an action hero. Fans flooded the comments with reactions ranging from shock to excitement. Noah Centineo is gearing up to play the role of Ken Masters in Street Fight

Actor Rachel Zegler dropped a stunned, “NOW HANG ON-,” while Paris Hilton left nothing but a pink heart emoji. One fan summed it up with, “When did this happen,” while others joked that Peter Kavinsky “was definitely not in the books like this.”

The 29-year-old actor captioned his viral selfie with the words, “Road brawler,” a nod to the project he’s currently shooting. Noah is playing Ken Masters in the upcoming live-action adaptation of Street Fighter, the iconic video game series that has been around since 1987. Known for his fiery personality, flashy kicks, and blond locks, Ken has long been a fan-favorite character, and Noah’s new look seems to fit the bill.

The actor appears to be taking his preparation seriously, showing off bulging biceps, toned abs, and dyed blond hair beneath a black headband in the photo. The picture, which fans believe was taken on set in Sydney (Australia), only amplified buzz around the project.

Directed by Kitao Sakurai (Bad Trip), the film comes with an already stacked cast. Alongside Noah, the lineup includes Jason Momoa as Blanka, Andrew Koji as Ryu, WWE superstar Roman Reigns as Akuma, and Orville Peck, making his feature film debut as Vega. Curtis ‘50 Cent’ Jackson will appear as Balrog, Callina Liang as Chun-Li, David Dastmalchian as M. Bison, Andrew Schulz as Dan Hibiki, Cody Rhodes as Guile, Hirooki Goto as E. Honda, and Bollywood actor Vidyut Jammwal as Dhalsim.

This won’t be the first time Street Fighter hits the big screen. The 1994 adaptation, starring Jean-Claude Van Damme, Raúl Juliá, Kylie Minogue, and Ming-Na Wen, became a cult classic despite its critical reception. Now, Noah is stepping into the role once played by Damian Chapa, with filming already underway since August. The movie was initially slated for a March 20, 2026 release, though an updated date has yet to be announced.