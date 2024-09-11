Nora Fatehi shares throwback pictures from her school dance performance, fans call her unrecognisable

Nora Fatehi is embracing all the September feels. The actor and dancer recently took a trip down memory lane, reminiscing about her school days. She let her fans and followers in on this little nostalgia trip, also sharing a picture with her girl gang back from school. The group of 4, 17 at the time, as revealed by Nora, were dressed in shimmery black and blue outfits, striking a pose and a pout before they took the stage for a much-practiced-for school performance. Nora Fatehi shares a picture from when she was 17, fans call her unrecognisable(Photos: Instagram/norafatehi)

Nora's caption effectively captured her surprised reaction at coming across the throwback. She delved into an anecdote about how the girl group practiced for weeks on end during which Nora attempted to teach them everything she knew at the time. Together they crafted a belly dance fusion act which from the looks of it, turned out to be quite the success. One of Nora's friends featured in the picture, Nashana, left a heartening comment on the post which read, "OMGSH!!! Look at ussss!!!! Soo young but yet so passionate!!! Damnnn this took me down memory lane for real!! One of the best dances I've ever learnt! Nora is THE BELLY DANCING QUEEN 👑❤️😍 SO PROUD OF YOU 🥹🙌🏾❤️‼️@norafatehi".

Internet debates possible plastic surgery

As is the case with any celebrity throwback photo, a section of the comments inadvertently threw up speculations about Nora having gone under the knife, considering how different she looks now. Some comments to this tune read: "Hahaha guys, she's the first one on the left side. Yeah with no surgeries but still looks pretty" and "😅. how can there be so much difference between 17 and 18😅".

That being said, there were also a few comments which rightly argued that people do tend to grow out of their childhood features. Take this comment for instance, which read, "For those saying “she doesn’t look the same and looks different now” I got a question, do YOU ALL look the same in your thirties from when you were 16???? I didn’t think so. Don’t be stupid. 🫠".

Were you able to recognise Nora right away?