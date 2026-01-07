Not Priyanka Chopra, but THIS Bollywood beauty is Sophie Turner’s favourite; latter says ‘Shah Rukh Khan’s the GOAT’

There was a time when Nick Jonas’ wife and global icon Priyanka Chopra Jonas shared a close bond with her former sister-in-law and Hollywood star Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas’ ex-wife. Along with Kevin Jonas’ wife Danielle Jonas, they playfully called themselves ‘J Sisters’, a name inspired by the Jonas Brothers. But things changed after Sophie and Joe got divorced in 2023, reportedly straining the relationship between PeeCee and Sophie. Well, in a recent interview, Sophie revealed the name of her favourite Bollywood actor, and no, it’s not Priyanka Chopra Jonas.

In a chat with Firstpost, while promoting her upcoming series Steal , when asked if she follows Indian cinema and who is her favourite Indian actor, Sophie Turner shared, “Oh my gosh, that's tough. I mean, I mean Shah Rukh Khan's the GOAT, right? But, I mean, I love Deepika (Padukone), I think she's amazing. I love watching RRR. I'd actually love to be in a Bollywood movie. I'd love to do the dance. I think it's such a spectacle, and they are so beautiful, and the production design is so... It's kind of unlike anything I think we will ever see on a Western film set. And yeah, I'd love to be involved in one, one day.”

Soon after this clip went viral on social media, many netizens reacted to it. Under a Reddit thread, a netizen claimed, “Oooh, I just know she and Priyanka have some beef. This feels pointed,” whereas another asked, “Sophie didi ne srk boli pc nahin. Ghar mein kalesh tha kya? 🤪.” A comment read, “Typical Jethani- Devraani kalesh. There were reports of the in laws using PC to show her up,” whereas another wrote, “She didn’t take priyanka’s name, that’s sus.” A social media user even claimed, “The Jonas household is going to be buzzing tonight lol! Sophie is salty about that whole family, I guess.”

Also starring Archie Madekwe and Jacob Fortune-Lloyd, Steal is set to arrive on Amazon Prime Video on January 21.