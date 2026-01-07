Not Priyanka Chopra, but THIS Bollywood beauty is Sophie Turner’s favourite; latter says ‘Shah Rukh Khan’s the GOAT’
In a new interview, Priyanka Chopra Jonas' former sister-in-law Sophie Turner reveals her favourite Indian stars, admits wanting to star in a Bollywood film
There was a time when Nick Jonas’ wife and global icon Priyanka Chopra Jonas shared a close bond with her former sister-in-law and Hollywood star Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas’ ex-wife. Along with Kevin Jonas’ wife Danielle Jonas, they playfully called themselves ‘J Sisters’, a name inspired by the Jonas Brothers. But things changed after Sophie and Joe got divorced in 2023, reportedly straining the relationship between PeeCee and Sophie. Well, in a recent interview, Sophie revealed the name of her favourite Bollywood actor, and no, it’s not Priyanka Chopra Jonas.
In a chat with Firstpost, while promoting her upcoming series Steal, when asked if she follows Indian cinema and who is her favourite Indian actor, Sophie Turner shared, “Oh my gosh, that's tough. I mean, I mean Shah Rukh Khan's the GOAT, right? But, I mean, I love Deepika (Padukone), I think she's amazing. I love watching RRR. I'd actually love to be in a Bollywood movie. I'd love to do the dance. I think it's such a spectacle, and they are so beautiful, and the production design is so... It's kind of unlike anything I think we will ever see on a Western film set. And yeah, I'd love to be involved in one, one day.”
Soon after this clip went viral on social media, many netizens reacted to it. Under a Reddit thread, a netizen claimed, “Oooh, I just know she and Priyanka have some beef. This feels pointed,” whereas another asked, “Sophie didi ne srk boli pc nahin. Ghar mein kalesh tha kya? 🤪.” A comment read, “Typical Jethani- Devraani kalesh. There were reports of the in laws using PC to show her up,” whereas another wrote, “She didn’t take priyanka’s name, that’s sus.” A social media user even claimed, “The Jonas household is going to be buzzing tonight lol! Sophie is salty about that whole family, I guess.”
Also starring Archie Madekwe and Jacob Fortune-Lloyd, Steal is set to arrive on Amazon Prime Video on January 21.