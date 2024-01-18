Actor-writer-musician Piyush Mishra says despite dabbling in different fields and doing a large body of work he has not enjoyed work the way he is doing as of now. Piyush Mishra on his recent visit to Lucknow to be a part of Metaphor Lucknow Lit Fest

“I am not living a drained and dried life anymore. I am enjoying work and focusing on dhyaan,” says Mishra on his visit to Lucknow.

The Gangs of Wasseypur actor-singer adds, “Earlier, I have never enjoyed work ever since I started. I have seen several phases of life and despite dabbling in various fields and getting success, raat ko neend nahi aat thi...ab aati hai! It’s when you don’t get satisfaction in work one tends to dwell into alcohol and other things but now, I am at peace.”

Mishra shares what brought a change in him. “Now, my focus in on myself and my dhaayan. I had brain stoke in 2009 in the US and since 2010 I started Vipassana meditation aur ab maza aane laga hai! When I sit alone in solitude and meditate, I forget about the outside world. It has added a lot of positivity to me. Even after long and tiring work hours, I am calm and energetic. Kaam karne se ab mujhe sukh milta hai. I advise everyone should meditate, especially youngsters, your productivity will increase mainfold!”

So, what is he enjoying more – writing, acting, theatre, music, singing or being an author? “Jismein acchey paise mil jaayein! Bahut ho gaya...am done with serious stuff and now I am enjoying life.”

Mishra’s fiction-autobiography Tumhari Auqat Kya Hai Piyush Mishra too is doing well. “Seven Hindi reprints have already happened; its Marathi version has been launched and now publishers are working on its English print as well. I started writing a novel but then the biography shaped up and I gave it a fictional touch by changing some names. Now, it’s in the hands of readers to decide,” he signs off.

A packed schedule

A lot is happening on acting and music front for him. “On January 27, I am going to the US where my band Ballimaaraan has 12 shows. A lot of new singles are on the cards, and I have composed six songs for Anurag Kashyap’s next film with Manoj Bajpayee. Once back here, I have some acting assignments. I have played a small role of the father, in Main Atal Hoon, I will be seen as an antagonist in Azad whereas next season of Illegal go on floors soon.”