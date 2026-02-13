O Romeo X Reviews: Shahid Kapoor shines in Vishal Bhardwaj’s gritty comeback, fans call it a ‘must-watch’

The much-anticipated collaboration between Shahid Kapoor and Vishal Bhardwaj is finally back with O Romeo. As the film releases in theatres today, word on the street is that it's a must-watch, do-not-miss flick, one that will surely save the most poorly planned Valentine's Day surprise. Shahid Kapoor in O Romeo

About the film Shahid Kapoor appears in a rugged new look alongside a strong ensemble cast, including Triptii Dimri, Nana Patekar, Avinash Tiwary, Disha Patani, Aruna Irani, Vikrant Massey, and Tamannaah Bhatia, with Farida Jalal. Set against the backdrop of post-independence Mumbai, O Romeo explores the gritty transformation of the city as the modern underworld begins to take shape. The story follows a young man navigating the shifting power dynamics of a burgeoning criminal landscape. Through the shadowy streets of a rapidly evolving metropolis, the film threads a narrative of ambition and survival, uncovering the roots of organised crime in a vibrant, newly sovereign India. O Romeo also marks the first collaboration between Vishal Bhardwaj and producer Sajid Nadiadwala, officially announced by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment earlier. The film reunites Vishal and Shahid after Kaminey (2009), Haider (2014), and Rangoon (2017). Fans call it gripping and emotional Initial reactions online are largely positive. One review read, “#oromeoreview 4/5 A powerful cinematic experience! The cast's performance is outstanding, plot's twists are gripping and emotional depth is striking! Ending is impactful, though slightly predictable. A Must Watch.”

Another fan gushed, “If you’re planning to skip O Romeo, DON’T!!! This one deserves true cinema lovers #ORomeo.” One more said, “O Romeo Review = Shahid Kapoor really said ‘fine, I’ll do it myself’ and carried the entire theatre on his shoulders. PEAK performance. #ORomeo.”

Others praised the ensemble and music, with one saying, “Shahid Kapoor, Triptii Dimri, Avinash Tiwary and Nana Patekar — Maze aa gaye yaar… O Romeo is such a solid watch. Deserves massive word-of-mouth. Blockbuster guarantee #ORomeoReview.” One more comment on Reddit claimed, “I know Slow Burns aren’t everyone’s cup of tea, but that first half was complete perfection! It built the stage for the second half to dominate perfectly, I feel like I did not watch the same movie as majority of the audience and critics lol. This is probably Shahid Kapoor’s best performance after the likes of Haider and Kabir Singh (Hate the movie but the performance is a monstrous masterpiece of a character study done right), truly sensational. Tripti was so amazing too, she isn’t just eye candy, she has talent and I hope she stays on the path of chasing films with depth, like Laila Majnu, O’Romeo, and continues on that Path!”

A rare few remain unimpressed However, not all reactions were glowing. Some viewers found the story lacking depth. One critical review said, “The storyline is CRAP. No flow, no grip. What went wrong, Vishal Bhardwaj? Only Shahid Kapoor saves the film with a top-notch performance. Rest is pure disappointment.”

Another comment read, “#ORomeo Movie Review: Rating: ‘Underwhelming.’ O Romeo starts on a promising note with a decent first half, but the second half falls apart with weak writing and a dragged screenplay.”