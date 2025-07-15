Oosaravelli actor Adhvik Mahajan on directorial debut after three-year haitus: A dhamaka for my fans

After being off-screen for over three years, actor Adhvik Mahajan is set to make his directorial debut with a Hindi feature film, tentatively titled Cursed to Live, scheduled for a 2026 release. Actor Adhvik Mahajan

Sharing the news on Instagram last week, Adhvik wrote, “The film will be a dhamaka for my fans. With a story at its core, creativity will be at play here for sure.” This marks his return since his last television outing in 2021’s Teri Meri Ikk Jindri.

Speaking to us as he completes 15 years in the industry, Adhvik shares, “Taking up full-time direction wasn’t the plan initially — it felt like a natural progression. I knew the subject and had a vision for the story. I felt I could do justice to it.”

While he identifies first as an actor, then a writer, and lastly a director, Adhvik has previously directed the short film Tamas during the pandemic. “But a feature film and a short are two different ball games — I’m realising that now,” he admits.

Having acted in films such as Oosaravelli (2011) and Laxmii (2020), Adhvik says he’s excited to explore creative dimensions he couldn’t as an actor. “This is going to be a dhamaka of creativity. I want to shock and surprise the audience,” he says.

Adhvik, experienced in Tamil and Telugu cinema, shared his views on remakes and big-budget films. “Anything and everything can work. Remakes keep happening if they’re profitable — and no one can replace the magic of those big hero films,” he says. Though direction is now part of his journey, Adhvik hasn’t ruled out acting. He’s keen to return in an action project, either on OTT or television. However, he draws a line at producing for the small screen, calling it “the most challenging and toughest arena at present.”