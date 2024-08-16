OTT Spotlight: O Manchi Ghost debuts, The Royals cast announced, The Gentleman season 2 renewed

From O Manchi Ghost (OMG) making its way to OTT to Bhumi Pednekar and Ishaan Khatter leading the cast in the upcoming web series The Royals, and The Gentleman securing a season renewal, here’s the latest news in the world of streaming. OTT Spotlight - The Royals and The Gentleman

1. OMG now on OTT

O Manchi Ghost (OMG), featuring Vennela Kishore and Nandita Swetha, premiered in theaters on June 21. Directed by Shankar K. Marthand, the film is now available to stream on Aha. The cast also includes Shakalaka Shankar, Navami Gayak, Naveen Neni, Rajat Ragava, and Raghu Babu.

2. The Royals cast announced

Netflix's upcoming web series The Royals boasts an impressive cast including Bhumi Pednekar, Ishaan Khatter, Zeenat Aman, Nora Fatehi, Chunky Panday, Sakshi Tanwar, Dino Morea, and Milind Soman. Directed by Priyanka Ghose and Nupur Asthana, this eight-episode romantic comedy will delve into themes of royal glamour and romance, with Bhumi and Ishaan leading the cast. Drawing early comparisons to Bridgerton, the series is set to premiere soon.

3. Angry Young Men trailer released

The trailer for Prime Video’s docu-series Angry Young Men has been released, with the series set to premiere on August 20. This documentary explores the legacy of the writer-duo Salim-Javed and their creation of the Angry Young Man archetype in Hindi cinema. Directed by Namrata Rao, the series features Salim Khan, Javed Akhtar, Salman Khan, Farhan Akhtar, Arbaaz Khan, Jaya Bachchan, Aamir Khan, and Zoya Akhtar. The trailer opens with Salman Khan sharing his apprehensions about the series, which focuses on his father's influential career.

4. Neena Gupta’s Malayalam series to premiere soon on Disney+Hotstar

The Malayalam web series 1000+ Babies, featuring actor Rahman and Neena Gupta, is set to premiere soon on Disney+ Hotstar. The latest poster reveals the series as a horror drama, depicting a dark figure among cradles in a forest. The show will be available in Tamil, Kannada, Telugu, Hindi, Bengali, and Marathi. The supporting cast includes Sanju Sivram, Adil, Joy Mathew, Srikanth Murali, Ashwin Kumar, and Irshad Ali.

5. The Gentleman gets a season 2 renewal

Netflix has renewed The Gentlemen for a second season, with Guy Ritchie returning as director. Theo James, Kaya Scodelario, and Daniel Ings will reprise their roles, though further casting details have not yet been announced. Filming for the new season is scheduled to start in 2025. In the upcoming season, James has teased ongoing tensions between his character and Susie, highlighting that their contrasting backgrounds will continue to drive conflict.

6. Love is Blind UK reunion to air in August

Netflix has announced the release date and timing for the first-ever Love is Blind UK reunion special. The episode will be available for streaming on the platform for five days, starting after the Season 1 finale, which airs on August 21. Hosted by Emma and Matt Willis, the reunion will showcase the ultimate outcomes for the couples, including who will get married and who will part ways.

OTTplay Recommends List - Top 5

Theme: Best films based on books to watch this week

Aadujeevitham

This gripping survival drama is based on Benyamin’s Aadujeevitham, the best-selling novel in Malayalam. Prithviraj stars in the lead role in this movie that narrates the horrifying real-life tale of Najeeb, who went to the Middle East for a better life but ended up having a slave-like existence in the desert farm.

Platform: Netflix

Language: Malayalam

OTTplay rating: 8.4

Dune: Part Two

Based on Frank Herbert’s novel Dune, this epic sci-fi movie narrates the tale of Paul Atreides. Timothée Chalamet stars as Atreides in this movie, which is the sequel to Dune, as he joins forces with the Fremen people to defeat House Harkonnen. Zendaya also appears in a pivotal role.

Platform: JioCinema

Language: English

OTTplay rating: 8.2

Killers of the Flower Moon

Based on David Grann’s non-fiction book, Killers of the Flower Moon takes us to the Osage land in the 1920s when several of its community members died under mysterious circumstances. Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert De Niro and Lily Gladstone star in this acclaimed movie.

Platform: Apple TV

Language: English

OTTplay rating: 7.3

Oppenheimer

Christopher Nolan’s film is based on American Prometheus, written by Kai Bird and Martin J Sherwin. Starring Cillian Murphy in the titular role, this biographical film portrays the life of Oppenheimer and his pivotal role in developing the atomic bomb.

Platform: JioCinema

Language: English

OTTplay rating: 8

The Zone of Interest

This historical drama, based on Martin Amis’ novel, revolves around Rudolf Höss, the Auschwitz commandant, and his family who live close to the concentration camp. Christian Friedel stars in the lead role, along with Sandra Hüller in this hard-hitting movie.

Platform: Prime Video

Language: German

OTTplay rating: 7.2