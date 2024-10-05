OTT Spotlight: Vijay's GOAT to Reena Sanyal trailer, here's the buzz from the web this week

From Thalapathy Vijay's GOAT making it's OTT debut in under a month to Adah Sharma's Reena Sanyal's trailer drop, here's what made the news on OTT this week: OTT Spotlight

Thalapathy Vijay’s GOAT drops on Netflix

Thalapathy Vijay starrer The Greatest of All Time (GOAT) has started streaming on Netflix. The film released thetarically on September 5 and in less than a month’s time, made it’s OTT debut. It was a box office success collecting ₹249.75 crore net in India and ₹449.35 crore gross worldwide during its theatrical run.

Time to join The Tribe

Prime Video’s unscripted reality series, The Tribe is now streaming and the nine-episode series chronicles the journey of five young content creators, Alanna Panday, Alaviaa Jaaferi, Srushti Porey, Aryaana Gandhi, and Alfia Jafry, along with the digital evangelist investor, Hardik Zaveri. The Tribe offers an unfiltered look at these influencers navigating to capture the spotlight in Los Angeles.

Huma and Avantika return with more mystery

Huma Qureshi and Avantika Dassani starrer web show Mithya is set to return with a season 2 on Zee5. The announcement of the new season was made with the show’s new poster, which also features actors Rajit Kapur and Naveen Kasturia. Actors Indraneil Sengupta and Anindita Bose also play key roles in the upcoming season. The series is adapted from the British television show Cheat and revolves around Rhea’s (Dassani) vindictive attempts to exact revenge on her Hindi Literature professor Juhi (Qureshi), who had accused her of plagiarism.

Some more ‘Sugar’ please

Colin Farrell starrer web series Sugar has been renewed for a second season on Apple TV+. The first season debuted in April this year and the second season will mark Farrell’s return. The series follows the life of John Sugar (Farrell), a private detective in Los Angeles. The official description for season 2 states that it will “see Sugar find himself back in Los Angeles taking on another missing person’s case, as he continues to look for answers surrounding his missing sister.”

Colin Farrell in Sugar

Adah’s court is now in session

Adah Sharma starrer thriller drama series Reeta Sanyal dropped its trailer on Friday. The series features Sharma as the eponymous lawyer, alongside an ensemble cast including actors Ankur Rathee, Rahul Dev and Manik Papneja. Reeta Sanyal is based on the character created by the acclaimed writer Amit Khan and starts streaming on Disney+ Hotstar from October 14.

An official end to the ’90s

That ’90s Show, the follow-up series to That ’70s Show, has been cancelled after two seasons on Netflix, confirmed franchise star Kurtwood Smith as he shared the news on Instagram Thursday night. That ’90s Show brought back Smith, Debra Jo Rupp as Kitty Forman, Laura Prepon as Donna Pinciotti, Topher Grace as Eric Forman, Ashton Kutcher as Michael Kelso, Wilmer Valderrama as Fez and Mila Kunis as Jackie Burkhart from the original That ’70s Show cast. The sequel series, set two decades later, followed Leia Forman, the daughter of Donna and Eric, as she spends the summer with her grandparents.

OTTplay Recommends List - Top 5

Theme: 5 comedy-drama movies to watch on OTT this week

Crew

A still from Crew

Starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu, Kriti Sanon, and Diljit Dosanjh, Crew is helmed by Rajesh A Krishnan. Kareena, Tabu, and Kriti essay the role of three desperate flight attendants who resort to a gold smuggling ring to revive their careers. The story is filled with laughter and hilarious twists.

Platform: Netflix

Language: Hindi

OTTPlay rating: 6.3

Vaazha - Biopic of a Billion Boys

A still from Vaazha

The latest Malayalam coming-of-age comedy-drama is directed by Anand Menon. Starring Hashir, Saafboi, Amith, Anuraj O B, Jagadish, and Joemon Jyothir in key roles, the story revolves around the lives of five friends. They are often labeled losers and troublemakers by their parents and society. As adults, they experience tremendous social pressure, which ultimately sets them on a journey of self-discovery and acceptance.

Platform: Disney+ Hotstar

Language: Malayalam

OTTPlay rating: 7

Raghu Thatha

A still from Raghu Thatha

Raghu Thatha, the Tamil film, stars Keerthy Suresh, MS Bhaskar, Ravindra Vijay, Devadarshni, Jayakumar and Rajeev Ravindranathan. It is about a woman named Kayalvizhi who has her own set of principles in a world that adheres to patriarchy. She refuses to learn Hindi to get a promotion through bank exams. But she gets caught between choosing her principles and the impact of patriarchy.

Platform: Zee5

Language: Tamil

OTTPlay rating: 6.3

Laapataa Ladies

A still from Laapataa Ladies

Laapataa Ladies, which recently made news after becoming India's official entry for Oscars 2025, is directed by Kiran Rao. The comedy-drama features Ravi Kishan, Nitanshi Goel, Pratibha Ranta, Sparsh Shrivastava, and Chhaya Kadam in key roles. The story revolves around two newly wedded brides who get exchanged unknowingly from the same train. Both of them face challenges in this journey.

Platform: Netflix

Language: Hindi

OTTPlay rating: 7

Trial Period

A still from Trial Period

Genelia Deshmukh and Manav Kaul's Trial Period is a fun watch. The story revolves around a single mother whose life takes a hilarious turn when her curious son requests a father for a 30-day trial period. The film is a perfect blend of humor, love, and friendship. It also features Shakti Kapoor, Sheeba Chadda, Gajraj Rao, and Zidane Braz in key roles.

Platform: JioCinema

Language: Hindi

OTTPlay rating: 6.7