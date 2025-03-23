OTTPlay Awards 2025: Rajesh Roshan reveals he never wanted to be part of The Roshans as it wins Best Docu Series

The OTTPlay Awards 2025, held in Mumbai on March 22, was a glamorous event that brought together the crème-de-la-crème of the OTT industry. The ceremony honoured outstanding talents who have made a significant impact on the digital landscape. One of the notable winners of the evening were the Roshan brothers— Rakesh Roshan and Rajesh Roshan, who took home the award for Best Documentary Series - The Roshans. The Roshans won Best Docu series at the OTT Play Awards

While the series revolves around the life of the Roshans and how they became an established name in the industry, Rajesh, while receiving the award, shared a fun fact related to it.

He stated how brother Rakesh forced him to do the series; else he is an extremely private person in real life. "I would like to thank Rakesh because he took it right from the start. I was not so eager to do this documentary because I am a very simple guy, but he pushed me. He was like, 'No, you have to do it.' And I did it."

He further expressed his gratitude and said, "I am overwhelmed by the love the entire nation has showered on the Roshans."

Furthermore filmmaker Rakesh Roshan thanked the audience who showered their love and support on The Roshans. He said, "The love you all have poured for The Roshans, thank you, thank you all."

Co-producer and director The Roshans, Shashi Ranjan shared how making such a series is not easy but a responsibility in its own. He said, "I must thank the Roshans, Rakesh ji, and other Roshans for believing in me. It was an extremely difficult task, in the sense that it's a great responsibility to tell a story of three generations who have done such tremendous work over the years. Nothing but the best, and you can't falter in making a documentary like this because your responsibility as a maker is 10 times more than just creating a story."

The trio was all smiles as they received the award!