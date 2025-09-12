Fawad Khan and Vaani Kapoor’s Aabeer Gulaal to release in India this month? Here’s everything we know

Earlier this year, it was announced that Pakistani actor Fawad Khan was returning to Bollywood with the film Aabeer Gulaal , previously titled Abir Gulaal . Also starring Indian actor Vaani Kapoor in the lead, the romantic comedy would have marked his comeback to Indian cinema years after the ban on Pakistani artists in India, imposed as a result of the 2016 Uri terror attack. However, the fate of Aabeer Gulaal was uncertain after the 2025 Pahalgam attack, Operation Sindoor and the tensions between India and Pakistan. Today on September 12, the film finally released worldwide, in all countries except India. Well, latest buzz suggests that Fawad might just make his Bollywood comeback after all with a possibility of Aabeer Gulaal releasing in India.

At least that’s what the latest report shared by Bollywood Hungama claims. A source was quoted saying, “Aabeer Gulaal has released today, that is, September 12, across the globe. The team of Indian Stories Limited (UK) have now made the decision to release the film in cinemas in India two weeks from now, on September 26. They are confident of the product and feel that the film, which is a simple and sweet love story, has the potential to attract the audience everywhere, including India. Moreover, no other film is scheduled for a release on September 26 and hence, Aabeer Gulaal will enjoy a solo release in the country.”

However, no such official confirmation has been shared by the lead actors or the makers of the film yet. While some fans will be excited to see Fawad on Indian screens again, there are many netizens who might oppose his comeback after the actor’s comments on Operation Sindoor. Fawad had condemned the Pahalgam attack in April this year. But after India carried out Operation Sindoor, a retaliation to the terror attack in Kashmir’s Pahalgam, Fawad had called it a ‘shameful attack’, getting brutally trolled.

If Aabeer Gulaal does release in India on September 26, two weeks from today, will you watch it?