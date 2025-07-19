Panchayat actor Sanvikaa: People in Lucknow and it's food is top class; everyone was like ‘Rinki aa gai hai’

OTT series Panchayat fame actor Sanvikaa, earlier Pooja Singh, is smitten by Lucknow. The actor, who had earlier shot for her series Lakhan Leela Bhargava (2023) in the city, did a city tour and shared her experience during her second visit. Sanvikaa at Bada Imambara on her visit to Lucknow

Sanvikaa at 1090 Crossing in Gomti Nagar on her visit to Lucknow

City darshan

Sanvikaa says she had a “wonderful city tour” this time. “We went to have a look at the 1090 crossing, where I got myself clicked at the ‘I Love My Lucknow’ signage. Then I went to the magnificent Rumi Darwaza. Thereafter, I went to Sharmaji Ki Chai, where I had chai-bun makhan. It was a busy time at 10 am, and as people saw me, it was like, ‘Arey Rinki ayee hain!’ It was so heartwarming to see their excitement, so I had a quick selfie session with them. The warmth was like that of a family member, which was very touching.”

Career connect!

“Work-wise, I feel a special connection with this region. My Panchayat director, Deepak Mishra, is from Lucknow. We shot the series in MP but portrayed it as UP’s Ballia district, and a lot of actors are from UP-Bihar. Also, I shot my OTT show Lakhan... in the state capital, and its maker, Saurabh Tewari, is also from this city. So yes, the city has played a role career-wise,” she says.

‘Like my hometown’

Sanvikaa hails from Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh) and feels her hometown has lots of similarities with Lucknow: “Dono shehron mein shukoon bahut hai. In my visits here, I have noticed a quality, slow, and comfortable life—just like my hometown—though, comparatively, Lucknow is a very big city. Personally, I love Lucknow due to the infrastructure, abundance of trees and parks, the warmth that you get, and amazing food. I got some kebabs, sheermal, and some vegetarian items packed for my friends. Log aur khana top class hai!”

What’s next?

After Panchayat, Sanvikaa is working on more OTT projects.

“I’m currently working on two projects in the OTT space, but I’d rather talk about them when they’re closer to streaming. These days, you never know the fate of a show, so it’s better to let the work speak after the official announcement. Plus, there are so many non-disclosure agreements,” she says.

The actor is happy with how her career is shaping up. “Earlier, I would get one- or two-day roles, and even then, you weren’t sure if you’d actually be seen on screen. Now, I’m getting auditions and offers for substantial parts, including lead roles. I have a say in the projects and can even make suggestions, which is a very welcome change. Not just me, all the actors from the show – even the supporting cast – are getting so much love and recognition for their work, which is amazing.”

Actor Sanvikaa on her visit to Phoenix Palassio in Lucknow

Taking things step by step, Sanvikaa says she’s staying away from unnecessary pressure. “In the beginning, my casting team suggested I build a stronger social media presence, but I never let that become a burden. Even now, I handle my Instagram myself and post whatever I like. I don’t feel the pressure to make a reel every day or keep churning out content,” she signs off.