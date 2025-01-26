Pankaj Udhas' daughter Nayaab on dad's Padma Bhushan feat: We wish dad was with us, miss him so much more today

Late ghazal legend Pankaj Udhas was conferred with the Padma Shri, India's fourth highest civilian award, 19 years ago, in 2006. And now, he has been posthumously honoured with the Padma Bhushan. Calling it a "bitter-sweet experience", his elder daughter, Nayaab Udhas tells us, "I was so happy and emotional when I got a call to inform us about dad's honour. I felt so happy and grateful that the government of India has recognised his contribution towards not just music, but also towards noble causes such as helping people work towards the cure of thalassemia and cancer. Dad took ghazal to the world and made it relatable. I wish he was around to celebrate with us. We miss him so much more today." Pankaj Udhas; (right) with daughters Nayaab and Rewa(Photos: Instagram)

She breaks down, recalling how January 26 marks 11 months since the death of the veteran. "My mom (Farida Udhas, Rewa (Udhas; younger daughter) and I cried so much, thinking how happy dad would have been if he were around. We have still not been able to come to terms with the fact that he's not with us anymore. He would always wonder if he'd ever get the Padma Bhushan and we would tell him that it would happen for sure . All I need to say to my dad is: 'You did it'," says Nayaab, who is also an entrepeneur.

The Padma Awards 2025 were announced on the eve of Republic Day (Saturday; January 25), with singer Sharda Sinha getting Padma Vibhushan posthumously. Singer Arijit Singh, musician Ricky Kej, director Shekhar Kapur and actor Ajith Kumar were conferred with the Padma awards. The awards are given in various disciplines/ fields of activities including art, social work, public affairs, science and engineering, trade and industry, medicine, literature and education, sports, and civil service. The are announced on the eve of Republic Day every year.