Papon collaborates with Shreya Ghoshal and Salim-Sulaiman: ‘Timeless charm in how our musical energies align’

Sharing his reaction to the collaboration, Papon says the experience felt effortlessly organic. “Working on Pehle Kyun Na Mile was a truly special experience. Collaborating with Salim–Sulaiman and Shreya Ghoshal always brings a sense of comfort and creativity. There’s a timeless charm in how our musical energies align — this song captures that magic beautifully,” he says.

Singer-composer Papon is in a reflective mood following the release of Pehle Kyun Na Mile , his new ghazal-inspired collaboration with Shreya Ghoshal. The track, written and composed by Shraddha Pandit with music by Salim–Sulaiman, has been drawing strong appreciation for its soothing arrangement and timeless emotional pull. But for Papon, the response feels especially meaningful because it ties back to a genre he has carried with him since childhood.

What stands out in his response is not just pride in the track, but the affection he reserves for ghazals as a form. In a recent interaction with us, Papon had recalled discovering the genre when he was a child and how he has been growing increasingly attached to it over the years.

“Any generation can fall in love with ghazals… it’s that sort of a genre where time slows down and you’re listening to the words, listening to the music, finding your own meaning with it,” he had told us.

That sentiment, he believes, is exactly what listeners are connecting with in Pehle Kyun Na Mile. . Even as the track continues to earn praise, Papon is looking ahead. He is now preparing to release a full-length ghazal album featuring original compositions with poetry from contemporary writers — an effort to bring a fresh voice to a form he considers timeless.