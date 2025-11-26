Paresh Pahuja: Music opened doors that acting couldn’t

Actor-musician Paresh Pahuja has been steadily carving out his own space in the entertainment industry. He admits that while acting has always been his primary identity, it was music that finally opened the right doors for him. Having worked in music for some time, Paresh says that creating music has been a game‑changer. “The directors I wanted to work with before, who were either unapproachable or, for whatever reason, now want to work with me. Music paved a path for me. They now see me as a complete performer capable of delivering singing, dancing and acting,” says Paresh, adding, “Because of music they recognise the potential I bring to the table, and many filmmakers are eager to explore musical collaborations, viewing me as a ‘complete package’.” Paresh Pahuja

Last seen in SLB’s (Sanjay Leela Bhansali) Heeramandi, Paresh stresses that he is not stepping away from films to pursue music; rather, the opposite is true. “I am an artist who believes in performance,” he says. “Early in my career I said yes to roles I didn’t see the potential in because I didn’t have the freedom to choose, but now I do. I only pick scripts I truly want to work on.” He adds, “Music has connected me with the masses. Seeing a full house when you perform, hearing the audience hum along, is a different kind of thrill. While I haven’t yet been offered a role where I also sing in the same film, I hope that happens soon—it’s been a dream.”

Paresh also notes that he has tried to avoid being typecast, even if it means turning down projects. “After Tiger Zinda Hai I only got army roles; after Tandav I was offered drug-addict roles. It’s easy to take them for the money, but I’d rather wait six months than be stereotyped,” he explains. He points out that the industry rarely gives artists the liberty of choice, and until recently he didn’t have that luxury. “I used to audition, wait two months for a call, and never had the chance to say yes or no. Now, after Bandish Bandits and my music career, I receive direct offers where the whole story is narrated to me and I’m asked if I want to do it. It’s a beautiful, responsible position to be in, and I’m still learning how to say yes and no.”

With his career now gaining momentum, Paresh who released his new single, Aur Kya Chahiye, says he doesn’t create music for trends. “Trends are transient. I am the first audience of my own music. If I can’t enjoy a song more than five times in my car, I won’t release it. I have at least twenty songs I’ve made but kept private because I didn’t enjoy them.” He adds that his sound is heavily influenced by 1990s Indian pop and artists such as Sonu Nigam, Shaan, Lucky Ali, the Backstreet Boys and Enrique Iglesias. “No trends, only timeless.”

He wraps by acknowledging the role social media has played in his journey; his songs have reached mass audiences through platforms like Instagram, where “Dooron Dooron” took off and led to shows and tours. “Everything happening in my life right now is a result of that. Having said that, I have not created music or chosen roles based on what people might like or how many tickets will sell—that would be self-sabotage. Sometimes it only takes one person to believe you’re the ‘lambi race ka ghodam’,” he concludes.