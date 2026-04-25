Paresh Pahuja on his viral song Dooron Dooron, doing Nazdeekiyan: It's surreal to be leading a Karan Johar project

Actor-singer Paresh Pahuja was to wrap up his Love Notes musical tour with a performance in Mumbai last weekend, but due to unavoidable circumstances, the event had to be postponed indefinitely, While he laments not being able to perform in Mumbai, he still feels thankful for all the love the tour brought him. “It's been magical because there is no logical way of defining how it felt. The kind of exchange of love that I've seen, it's like after a point, everything disappeared. There was no stage or people and it just felt like one big house party or one big room of energy where everybody is just happy to be there. It's a rare feeling, and I want to be able to keep doing this for as long as I can,” he says.

Paresh admits that there has been a surge in his audience in the last few years, and he credits that popularity to two projects– his viral song Dooron Dooron and the web series Bandish Bandits. “In an artiste’s life, there are certain moments that define your journey. The first one happened for me quite early with Tiger Zinda Hai. Bandish Bandits happened when my music was also popping up, and it all felt like divine planning. As for Dooron Dooron, it's one of those things that came out of nowhere and changed my life, and that also didn't happen overnight. The original version didn't do anything; we had put it out on all streaming platforms. But when we repackaged it with an unplugged version, people revisited the original version too and rediscovered this song. It no longer feels like my own song as people have given their own meaning to it. It's a beautiful feeling to watch that happen,” he says.