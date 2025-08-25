Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha announce pregnancy; fans remember how latter dropped hint on Kapil Sharma’s show

Much like her cousin sister Mimi didi aka Priyanka Chopra Jonas, actor Parineeti Chopra also opted for the ‘chat mangni-pat byah’ philosophy without wasting any time. In May 2023, Parineeti got engaged to Aam Aadmi Party leader and Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha at the Kapurthala House in New Delhi. Four months later in September that year, the couple tied the knot in a grand ceremony at The Leela Palace, Udaipur, Rajasthan in the presence of their loved ones. Well, after enjoying two long years of marital bliss, Raghav and Parineeti are now beginning the next chapter of their happily ever after — parenthood! Soon-to-be parents Raghav Chadha and Parineeti Chopra

Yes, you read that right! Parineeti Chopra is pregnant with her first child. She and Raghav Chadha are all set to begin their journey as parents. Sharing the good news with their fans on social media with a super sweet post, the mommy and daddy-to-be wrote: “Our little universe … on its way 🧿🐣💕 Blessed beyond measure.” Along with this heartwarming post, they shared the picture of a cake with a baby's footprints and the text ‘1+1=3’, and a cute video of Parineeti and Raghav taking a stroll in the park.

Not long after Parineeti and Raghav shared the post, several fans and celebrity friends showered love on the soon-to-be parents. Fellow parent and actor Neha Dhupia shared, “Congratulations… welcome to the best hood ❤️❤️❤️ @parineetichopra @raghavchadha88,” whereas actor and mother Sonam Kapoor Ahuja wrote, “Congratulations darling ❤️.” Meanwhile, fans remembered how Raghav dropped a major hint on Kapil Sharma’s show recently. One such netizen wrote, “Congratulations ❤️ waise yeh hint toh Raghavji ne full on de di thi recent kapil sharma show mein ..🤭🙏,” whereas another shared, “Knew it seeing you at Kapil show and jijaji confirmed when said jaldi news denge..mubarak to you ❤️.” A comment read, “Kapil sharma ki duayein lag gyi.”

We wish Parineeti and Raghav all the love in the world!