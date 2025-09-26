Pawan Kalyan's OG breaks box office record previously held by Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2

OG opened with an estimated ₹60 crore including paid previews, with analysts projecting a domestic weekend haul of around ₹80 crore. Globally, the film is expected to reach ₹115 crore, making Pawan Kalyan’s latest release an unprecedented box office event.

All that followed the paid premiere of Pawan Kalyan ’s They Call Him OG has rewritten the record books. According to a report by News18, the film earned a staggering ₹20–25 crore from paid previews alone, surpassing the ₹12 crore earned by Allu Arjun ’s Pushpa 2 and setting the new benchmark for Telugu cinema.

Furthermore, trade trackers reported that OG collected ₹91 crore net domestically on day one, with paid previews contributing ₹20.25 crore. Overseas, the film made $3 million ( ₹26 crore) from US previews alone, with an estimated $6 million ( ₹50 crore) gross internationally. This brings the total opening day worldwide to ₹154 crore, positioning OG among the top 10 openers in Indian cinema history, at number seven.

OG has overtaken the opening day collections of major blockbusters such as Animal ( ₹116 crore), Jawan ( ₹128 crore), Leo ( ₹143 crore), and Coolie ( ₹153 crore), surpassing superstars Ranbir Kapoor, Shah Rukh Khan, Vijay, and Rajinikanth. It narrowly missed Salaar ( ₹158 crore) and KGF Chapter 2 ( ₹159 crore), while the top three spots remain held by Pushpa 2: The Rise ( ₹274 crore), RRR ( ₹223 crore), and Baahubali 2 ( ₹215 crore).

Directed by Sujeeth, OG stars Pawan Kalyan as gangster Ojas Gambheera, returning to Mumbai after a decade-long disappearance to confront rival crime boss Omi Bhau, played by Emraan Hashmi. Priyanka Mohan, Sriya Reddy, Arjun Das, and Prakash Raj appear in key roles, elevating the film’s action-packed narrative. With its record-breaking paid preview and opening day numbers, They Call Him OG proves once again that Pawan Kalyan remains a dominating force in Telugu cinema.