Pawan Kalyan's OG breaks box office record previously held by Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2
Pawan Kalyan's OG raked in a staggering ₹20–25 crore from paid previews alone, comfortably eclipsing Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 which made Rs. 12 crore
Published on: Sep 26, 2025 4:48 PM IST
By Samarth Goyal
All that followed the paid premiere of Pawan Kalyan’s They Call Him OG has rewritten the record books. According to a report by News18, the film earned a staggering ₹20–25 crore from paid previews alone, surpassing the ₹12 crore earned by Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2 and setting the new benchmark for Telugu cinema.
OG opened with an estimated ₹60 crore including paid previews, with analysts projecting a domestic weekend haul of around ₹80 crore. Globally, the film is expected to reach ₹115 crore, making Pawan Kalyan’s latest release an unprecedented box office event.
Furthermore, trade trackers reported that OG collected ₹91 crore net domestically on day one, with paid previews contributing ₹20.25 crore. Overseas, the film made $3 million ( ₹26 crore) from US previews alone, with an estimated $6 million ( ₹50 crore) gross internationally. This brings the total opening day worldwide to ₹154 crore, positioning OG among the top 10 openers in Indian cinema history, at number seven.
OG has overtaken the opening day collections of major blockbusters such as Animal ( ₹116 crore), Jawan ( ₹128 crore), Leo ( ₹143 crore), and Coolie ( ₹153 crore), surpassing superstars Ranbir Kapoor, Shah Rukh Khan, Vijay, and Rajinikanth. It narrowly missed Salaar ( ₹158 crore) and KGF Chapter 2 ( ₹159 crore), while the top three spots remain held by Pushpa 2: The Rise ( ₹274 crore), RRR ( ₹223 crore), and Baahubali 2 ( ₹215 crore).
Directed by Sujeeth, OG stars Pawan Kalyan as gangster Ojas Gambheera, returning to Mumbai after a decade-long disappearance to confront rival crime boss Omi Bhau, played by Emraan Hashmi. Priyanka Mohan, Sriya Reddy, Arjun Das, and Prakash Raj appear in key roles, elevating the film’s action-packed narrative. With its record-breaking paid preview and opening day numbers, They Call Him OG proves once again that Pawan Kalyan remains a dominating force in Telugu cinema.