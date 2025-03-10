Peaky Blinders movie completes filming, creator Steve Knight says it is ‘mind-blowingly good’

Filming for the highly anticipated Peaky Blinders movie has officially concluded, according to creator Steven Knight, who believes fans have every reason to be thrilled. “We wrapped on 13th December,” he disclosed on a recent episode of The Playlist’s Bingeworthy podcast. “We’ve got Barry Keoghan, Tim Roth, Rebecca Ferguson, and obviously Cillian Murphy and Stephen Graham. And I have to say, it is mind-blowingly good,” Knight added. The Peaky Blinders movie has officially wrapped filming

Peaky Blinders is a hard-hitting drama set in Birmingham’s criminal underworld in the aftermath of the First World War. The critically acclaimed series ran for nearly a decade, from 2013 to 2022, propelling lead actor Cilian Murphy to even greater international stardom. Many fans were heartbroken when the show concluded after six series, but as the finale aired in June 2022, Knight told fans could take comfort in the knowledge that a film would bring final closure.

Nearly three years on from that announcement, he reflected, “I really want the Peaky fans who have been a big part of this to be watching it all together in one building... The communication has all been virtual, but I do want this to be in cinemas so that people can sit there together and watch this thing happen.”

Knight described the film as “a fitting end to the first chapter” but hinted at the possibility of continuing the story, adding, “As long as there’s an appetite for it and I’ve got stories to tell, then why not?”

Netflix unveiled the first glimpse of the film last November—an image of a contemplative yet determined-looking Keoghan driving a truck towards a brick building. The Saltburn star is a fresh addition to the Peaky Blinders world, unlike Murphy, who portrayed the notorious gang leader Tommy Shelby, and Graham, who appeared in 2022 as thief Hayden Stagg in a two-episode arc. Ferguson and Roth are also newcomers to the franchise, though several familiar faces will return, including Sophie Rundle, Packy Lee, and Ned Dennehy.