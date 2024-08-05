Prateek Kuhad: It’s both a good and bad time today for music

Social media has disrupted the music scene forever across the globe. And while it has it’s pros, there’s a set of cons too, and Prateek Kuhad has identified it. Prateek Kuhad

Talk to him about his take on what’s happening today, and he says, “I think it is both a good and bad time today in certain ways for music.”

He feels art is more “democratised” than it has ever been before, “It is the easiest to make art today, even filmmaking has become cheaper than it used to be. It has made art accessible to everyone now. People who didn’t have exposure like a kid in a village somewhere in India, or Africa... they couldn’t listen to music or consume movies in a way they can today. You get access to free inspiration, education, tools to make it.”

And this is in fact the downside too, according to Kuhad, who is currently busy with bringing his Silhouettes Tour to India later this year, “Pretty much anybody can become an artist now. It is super unpredictable and competitive. I don’t mean ‘competition’, I mean saturated. It has led to homogeneity in music. there is so much of music out there. Like how everything is in life, there are goods and bads to it. On the whole, I am like it’s cool that everybody has access to art in an unprecedented way.”