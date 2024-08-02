Shaan takes a gentle dig at ‘minimalist singers’; Reddit wonders if he is hinting at Prateek Kuhad and Anuv Jain

Shaan, who delivered numerous hit songs since the 1990s, recently took a subtle dig at singers of the present generation who opt for a ‘minimalistic’ approach towards singing a song. And that has left many wondering if it was a jibe at Prateek Kuhad and Anuv Jain. Also read: Shaan on performing at the Paris Olympics 2024: I have a family connection with it Shaan has sung popular songs such as Fanaa, Behti Hawa Sa Tha, All Izz Well and Woh Pehli Baar.

A video of Shaan talking about the singers of the present generations in an episode of Chill Sesh with Sapan Verma has emerged on social media, and is taking over the social media.

What did Shaan say

In the video, Shaan is heard saying, “And nowadays people prefer these simple personal kind of minimalist songs”. Shaan goes on to make a gesture of holding a guitar and humming vaguely.

He added, “Matlab sabke tone aise hai na ke agar kuch zyada interest dikha diya toh shayad logon ka interest kum ho jaayega. (Everyone’s tone is such that they should not show too much interest in a song, otherwise people might lose interest”.

“I am singing it just like that, if you like it then it is great…. And I checked for views for that and it is around 2 billion… Times have changed. People like rawness and real authenticity. When we used to go to the music company and tell them that I sing, then they used to give us feedback that it is not that great, you need a bit more training. If we would have sung how people do it today, we would have been thrown out of the building,” he shared.

Music buffs wonder

His views have left many wondering who from the current crop of singers is he taking a dig at, making many do the guesswork. The video was shared on Reddit, which opened a forum of conversation amongst social media users.

“Anuv Jain's work was the first thing that came to mind,” wrote one user, with one commenting, “Somebody said it ! Prateek Kuhad, Anuv Jain, lifaafa and Ritviz these are all blocked on my Spotify”.

“Ritviz is Prateek Kuhad/Anuv Jain with extra steps,” he added, with one mentioning, “He's right. It's lazy singing. We all saw what happened when singers like Dhwani Bhanushali n ap dhillon sang without autotune”.

“He’s talking about Anuv Jain’s song. My gosh I had the same reaction when I heard the song for the first time. The lyrics are good but the singing is horrible in the second half of the song its unbearable,” pointed one user.

About Shaan

Shaan’s real name is Shantanu Mukherjee. Over the past few decades, he has sung in Hindi, Bengali, Marathi, Urdu, Telugu, Kannada, Bhojpuri and many other languages. When it comes to his Bollywood debut in singing, he sang Musu Musu Haasi and Woh Pehli Baar in Pyaar Mein Kabhi Kabhi. He is also credited for singing in films such Dil Chahta Hai, Kal Ho Naa Ho, Fanaa, Taare Zameen Par and 3 Idiots.