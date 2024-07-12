Priyanka Chopra and Denise Jonas are saas-bahu goals. These pictures are all the proof you need

Priyanka Chopra Jonas recently celebrated her brother Siddharth Chopra's 35th birthday in Mumbai. But here's an interesting fact you may not know! Siddharth actually shares his birthday with Priyanka's mother-in-law, Denise Jonas. In her Instagram birthday wishes, PeeCee extended her heartfelt sentiments to both her brother and Denise, celebrating their special day together. Priyanka Chopra Jonas with her mother-in-law, Denise Jonas

Regarding the actor and her MIL, their relationship is as far from the traditional saas-bahu bond as it can get. On the Got It From My Momma Podcast, Denise had nothing but praise for her daughter-in-law saying, "I love all my daughters-in-law, and their parents, all of their parents. I feel like we have a good relationship with each of them, they are really good people… I mean they are remarkably beautiful in person but they are such lovely women. I’m so blessed, grateful.”

The two share a tremendously wholesome relationship. In an old interview about how she manages her career while raising her daughter, Priyanka said, “I can’t go to work without her (Malti) being with someone in the family. My mom loves it though. Malti is with my mother-in-law right now. Between my mom and my mother-in-law, I and my husband have so much support to be able to do our jobs.”

Denise's love for Priyanka bloomed even before she got married to her son, Nick Jonas. In a picture announcing the engagement, the proud grandmother of Malti Marie said, “I have found the one whom my heart loves” Song of Solomon 3:4. Congratulations @nickjonas @priyankachopra on your engagement. Welcome to the family!”

Furthermore, Priyanka always finds reasons to thank her mother-in-law for being supportive and wonderful. In a heartfelt Mother's Day post, PeeCee extends her wishes not only to her own mother but also to Denise.

In fact, their relationship is so good that Priyanka and Nick have named their daughter after their mothers. Malti comes from the middle name of Priyanka’s mother, while Marie is the middle name of her mother-in-law.

The Citadel (2023) star will next be seen in The Bluff, an upcoming 19th century pirate drama film where she plays a female pirate who must protect her family amongst adversity. Additionally, she is also shooting for Heads of State, an American action comedy directed by Ilya Naishuller.