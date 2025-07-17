Priyanka Chopra runs into Nick Jiju’s arms, couple share a passionate kiss; fans say ‘True love is beautiful’

The last couple of months have been quite hectic for our beloved Desi Girl Priyanka Chopra Jonas. Apart from promotions and the premiere of her recently released film Heads of State, PeeCee has been travelling back and forth from India to New York as she shoots her comeback Bollywood film with Mahesh Babu, helmed by SS Rajamouli. Her husband and American singer Nick Jonas, on the other hand, has been killing it on Broadway. Well, currently Priyanka, Nick and their darling daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas are taking a much-deserved holiday in Miami, Florida. The latest sneak peek from their vacay has left fans gushing. Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Jonas

What’s so special about it? Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Jonas, the much-adored jodi, have once again set couple goals for the internet. In this super cute video shared by the two, India’s precious Nick Jiju is standing alone on the beach looking sad. The words ‘Without her 😔’ are written in front of him. But his face lights up and the caption changes to ‘With her! 😄😍’ when Priyanka runs into his arms, jumping on Nick, before they share a passionate kiss. While Nick is dressed in black swimming trunks and a t-shirt with a red cap, PeeCee looks sizzling hot in her black bikini.

Soon after this video was shared, fans showered the comment section with love. One blown away netizen pointed out, “True love is so Beautiful 😍,” whereas another called it, “The desi girl effect ❤️✨.” A fan rightly stated, “Nick jiju the best❤️,” while another wrote, “Why soo cuteee and beautiful 🤧I'm watching it in a repeat mode😭.” Well, this is the cutest video on the internet today, so we can’t blame fans for watching it on a loop.

On the work front, apart from SSMB29, Priyanka has an exciting line up ahead which includes The Bluff where PeeCee will be seen as a pirate, Judgment Day with Zac Efron and hopefully Krrish 4 opposite Hrithik Roshan.