Priyanka Chopra shares snippets from Kaminey with a special shout-out for Shahid Kapoor; fans say ‘Laut aao PC’

Priyanka Chopra Jonas, one of the finest actors of our country, is currently on a quest of global domination. After leaving an indelible mark in the Hindi film industry, she went on to win hearts over at Hollywood. While her Indian fans fully support her, it’s been way too long since PeeCee was seen in a Hindi film and movie-buffs can’t handle it anymore. We miss her, and Priyanka’s recent posts taking trips down memory lane have only made netizens even more aware of her absence from Bollywood. The actor’s latest photo dump is a tribute to her 2009 film Kaminey, co-star Shahid Kapoor and director Vishal Bhardwaj. Priyanka Chopra and Shahid Kapoor in Kaminey

Along with snippets of her character Sweety Bhope and Shahid Kapoor as Guddu from Kaminey, Priyanka Chopra remembered how she was offered the film while shooting Dostana (2008) in Miami, Florida. Revealing how Vishal Bhardwaj flew down to meet her, PeeCee shared, “I remember him telling me the story and I said, “Well, she has approximately 8 scenes.” And he said, “With us working on it, it will end up being so much more. Trust me.” And I did. He promised he would make something incredible for me after this in appreciation for doing the part. But honestly, I was just greedy to work with him. A few years later, we did 7 Khoon Maaf.” Kaminey completed 16 years last week.

Giving a special shout-out to the team and her co-star Shahid, Priyanka shared, “#Kaminey remains a turning point in my career. I learned so much from the master @vishalrbhardwaj, how to research, prepare and then surrender to the part. @shahidkapoor was sensational in his double role. #AmolGupte was unforgettable. I also met @mubinarattonsey for the first time on this set. ❤️ Those were the times. 16 years ago!”

Under this post, fans can’t contain their emotions and are now requesting PeeCee to come back to Bollywood. One such fan stated, “Watching these snippets just makes us realise what Bollywood is missing out on. The way its been feeding us mediocrity left right and centre these days. Laut aao PC! 😢,” whereas a netizen shared, “Probably one of the finest actress and till today i see so many movies and feel Priyanka would have nailed it in that particular role. We as a generation truly miss your presence in Bollywood 🙌🔥.” A comment read, “Please come back to Hindi cinema and yes watched all your movies.. You are always incredible!,” whereas a netizen requested, “Jaldi jaldi ek bollywood movie me aa jao @priyankachopra.”

Fans are now eagerly waiting for Priyanka’s first look from her comeback film SSMB29, with SS Rajamouli and Mahesh Babu. Jaldi laut aao PC!