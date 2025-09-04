Punjab floods: Actor Shehnaaz Gill and singer Guru Randhawa push their projects ahead; Randeep Hooda visits Gurdaspur

In a powerful display of solidarity with the people of flood-ravaged Punjab, the entertainment industry is moving beyond mere statements of support by taking tangible actions, including delaying major project releases. Leading this charge are actor Shehnaaz Gill and singer-composer Guru Randhawa, who have both decided to push their upcoming work in light of the devastating situation. Randeep Hodda on his visit to Gurdaspur, Punjab and actor Shahnaaz Gill and singer Guru Randhawa's post of postponing their projects(Instagram)

Shehnaaz Gill, who turns producer with her forthcoming Punjabi film Ikk Kudi, announced the decision to postpone its release via her social media. “Sat Shri Akal Ji. The entire team of Ikk Kudi has decided to postpone the release of the film to 31st October 2025,” she stated.

Citing the “unexpected and severe flood situation across several regions of Punjab,” she emphasized that the team feels a responsibility to stand with their community during this challenging period.

The post further elaborated, “The Ikk Kudi team is in touch with various NGOs, and with God’s grace, we will do our best to support Punjab. We stand with Punjab.”

The film, originally scheduled for a September 19 release, has also seen its premiere delayed. Her fans, whom she affectionately calls her ‘sherni’, widely praised the move, with one supporter commenting, “Best decision Shehnaaz, abhi priority people life ko dena sahi hoga.”

Echoing this sentiment, Guru Randhawa announced the delay of his much-anticipated album, Home Rule. In a social media post featuring a picture of the floods, he wrote in Punjabi and Hindi, “Home Rule album delayed - PUNJAB needs us right now. Let’s all unite in these difficult times. Our teams are on ground 24/7. Long live Punjab.”

In the Instagram post in English, he added, “Not releasing my Album HOME RULE because of the current situation in PUNJAB and other states in India. Lets Pray for PUNJAB and other states in these difficult times. We will get back with a new date soon. Let’s Unite and support PUNJAB and other states suffering from floods right now. WAHEGURU (sic).” The singer has since disabled comments on the post.

They join the team of the popular franchise Nikka Zaildar 4, starring actor Ammy Wirk and Sonam Bajwa, which was earlier scheduled for a September 12 theatrical release and has now been postponed to October 2.

Randeep Hooda visits Gurdaspur

Actor-director Randeep Hooda has moved from announcement to action, personally visiting Gurdaspur to aid those affected by the floods.

Photos and videos of him assisting in relief work went viral on social media, with users hailing him as “the real hero.” The Global Sikhs organisation, with which he is collaborating, shared his picture and stated, “True to his spirit, @randeephooda has once again stood up for Punjab. He is on ground zero with Global Sikhs, extending his support in our ongoing flood relief efforts. Together, we continue to bring hope and help where it’s needed most.”

In a video interview from the ground, Randeep Hooda said, “I admire the work and groundwork of the organisation. I had been with them to Kerala, and Punjab earlier too and like to visit and personally help people.”