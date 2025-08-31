Search
Guru Randhawa shares cryptic note after facing backlash for his song Azul: ‘Ajj mein khush, sab dukhi ho gaye’

ByAnanya Das
Updated on: Aug 31, 2025 07:25 am IST

Recently, taking to his Instagram Stories, Guru Randhawa wrote in Punjabi that when he is happy, everyone else is sad. Check out his full post here.

Singer Guru Randhawa shared a cryptic note amid backlash for his latest song, Azul. The track has been facing criticism for sexualising school girls and romanticising an inappropriate teacher-student relationship.

Guru Randhawa released his new song Azul recently.
Guru Randhawa shares cryptic post amid Azul backlash

Recently, taking to his Instagram Stories, Guru wrote in Punjabi that when he is happy, everyone else is sad. He said, "Jado mein sab nu khush karn lagga, dukhi ho gya. Ajj mein khud khush hann, sab dukhi ho gaye. (When I tried making everyone happy, I was sad. Today, when I am happy, everyone else is sad). God (red heart emoji)."

Guru Randhawa shared a note on his Instagram Stories.
Guru recently shared another note too

Earlier, Guru had shared another note saying that the song was trending, for which he is thankful to God. He wrote, “Azul is Azuling (wine glass emoticons). When God is with you, you only move forward (red heart emoji).” The singer is yet to release any statement on the controversy.

About Azul row

In the music video, Guru plays a photography teacher who goes to take a class photo inside a girls' school. Actor Anshika Pandey, who plays a school student, performs a dance sequence, leaving Guru's character mesmerised. The singer wrote and composed the song with additional lyrics by Gurjit Gill.

Guru's song Sirra has also faced criticism

The controversy over Azul isn't the only one that Guru is facing now. His song Sirra is also in trouble. The court of the sub-divisional judicial magistrate has directed Guru to appear either in person or through counsel for examination of the complaint filed against him.

The complaint, filed by Rajdeep Singh Mann of Samrala, objects to the lines: “We are the sons of Jatts. We got opium as our first food when we were born.” The complainant has argued that the lyrics promote drug culture and defame the Jatt community.

