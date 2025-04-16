Punjabi-Christian community protests Jaat: Everything to know about Randeep Hooda's controversial church scene

Every time a new movie drops, there's bound to be some backlash — but this time, it’s not the usual suspects. Sunny Deol’s latest film Jaat has stirred up controversy, and it’s the Punjabi-Christian community leading the charge. The spark? A controversial scene featuring Randeep Hooda. Randeep Hooda's controversial scene in Jaat

Let's break down the scene

The controversial scene in Jaat features Randeep Hooda as the film’s antagonist, Ranatunga, standing at the front of a church, directly beneath a crucifix. His arms are outstretched in a pose that strongly resembles the crucifixion of Jesus Christ — a visual choice that appears deliberate and symbolic. Surrounding him are frightened villagers or worshippers, standing silently under his gaze, suggesting a twisted power dynamic where Ranatunga sees himself not only as a ruler but as a godlike figure in the village of Chirala. The scene escalates with moments of chaos: shattered glass, blood smeared during a moment of prayer, and clear acts of intimidation within the sacred space.

The depiction has not gone down well with the Punjabi-Christian community, who have condemned the scene for being deeply disrespectful and offensive, especially as it takes place inside a church. They argue that the portrayal blends violence with religious symbolism in a way that mocks their faith. Several members of the Punjabi-Christian community were also filmed chanting slogans like “Randeep Hooda Murdabad.” While the community initially planned protests outside theatres screening Jaat, police intervention halted on-ground demonstrations. Instead, community leaders submitted a memorandum to the Joint Commissioner, demanding: A ban on the film's theatrical release, legal action against the film’s cast and crew for allegedly hurting religious sentiments and a 48-hour ultimatum to act, or they would resume public protests.

Box office reception of Jaat

Reportedly, Jaat has been a box office success, bringing in an estimated ₹6.00 crore net in India on Tuesday, which makes it a total of ₹53.50 crore net collection so far. The movie stars Sunny Deol as a mysterious stranger who arrives in Chirala — a village crushed under the tyranny of Ranatunga and his wife Bharathi, played by Regina Cassandra. What starts as a small act of defiance soon spirals into a larger rebellion, as Sunny’s character takes a stand against injustice. The film also features Saiyami Kher, Jagapathi Babu, Ramya Krishnan, Vineet Kumar Singh, Zarina Wahab, and others in key roles.

As of now, no official comment has been made by the filmmakers or actors involved. But with a 48-hour clock ticking, the controversy around Jaat may be just getting started.