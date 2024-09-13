Puru Chibber, wife Roshni announce pregnancy: Every day will be special here on

Actor Puru Chibber is "thrilled" to announce that he and his wife, actor Roshni Banthia, are expecting their first baby. The couple shared their joyous news on Instagram with the caption: आने वाली ताज़ा ख़बर English main (sic)." Puru Chibber and Roshni

Recounting the moment his wife shared the news with him and their family, Chibber says, "We were very happy when we got to know. Everyone in my family was waiting for this news. We are all very excited."

Chibber, who has done TV shows such as Udne Ki Aasha, Sab Satrangi and Naamkarann among others, admits that the reality of becoming a parent hasn’t quite sunk in yet. "Every day will be a special moment from here on, but it (the news) hasn't sunk in yet," shares the 34-year-old.

While Chibber remains open to whatever the future holds, he expresses a preference for a baby girl. "I don't have any expectations. What I want is a girl, yes! But again, you never know with this ki ladka hoga ya ladki. Mera ladki ka bahut mann hai. Jo bhi ho, bas healthy ho," he says.

Regarding preparations, Chibber reveals they haven’t yet planned specifics for the nursery. "We haven't planned anything specific for the nursery as such. We will go with the flow. When the baby arrives, we will prepare accordingly," Chibber says, adding, "Transitioning to parenthood is still very neutral because it's our first and we don't know what will happen or what to expect. We just know that our new phase of life is exciting."

As for balancing his career and parenthood responsibilities, Chibber believes it will happen naturally. "I really believe in the universal flow and I stick to it. Whenever there's a special change, I am sure the universe has plans for me. I have heard that once you hold your child in your arms, everything changes for good and we both are really looking forward to it," Chibber concludes with a smile.