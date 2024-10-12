Purva Mantri on singing garba song Aavati Kalay written by PM Narendra Modi and getting his praise: Nothing less than…

Singer Purva Mantri recently sang a garba song this Navratri titled Aavati Kalay, which garnered the attention of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Interestingly, the PM has also penned the lyrics for it and while Mantri call it an “honour” to sing the song, getting appreciated by the PM on X just “feels like a dream to her”. Purva Mantri on getting praised by PM Narendra Modi

Ask her about it and she says, “I can’t even express in words what it means as an artiste to get praised from him. On Monday morning, my phone was just continuously ringing. I was curious what had happened and the first message I got was from my father, who forwarded me the PM’s tweet. I was just shell-shocked to see he had mentioned me by name. For me and my family, it’s nothing less than a lifetime achievement award. I can’t stop dreaming as an artiste, but this is the biggest achievement till date for me.”

Mantri adds, “As a singer who has sung his song, I want to meet the PM and say a thank you to him personally. When my father called, he was so emotional. I have always seen him so strong, but on that call, he was just crying and thanking the supreme power.”

The singer informs that she recorded the song and shot for its music video, all in under 24 hours: “I got a call on Saturday evening that I needed to record my vocals maximum by early Sunday morning. We got done with it by 9 AM and in the next one hour, I was already on location to shoot for the music video.”

While she was ecstatic about the opportunity, Mantri reveals that she didn’t know about the PM’s involvement in the song up until she was dubbing for it. “I got to know about it while I was dubbing the track. The power that I gained while singing that track after it was just something else. It was really emotional for me as Mataji Na Dakhla is a very powerful garba, and with the words by our PM, its power just increased. When you get this responsibility as a singer, it becomes all the more necessary to do justice to it and I tried my best,” she ends.