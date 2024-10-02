Durga Puja 2024: When is Ashtami, Navami? Complete calendar and essential dates you need to know

Durga Puja, celebrated in the month of Ashvin, is a much-awaited Hindu festival, particularly for Bengalis. The revered festival is celebrated with great pomp and fervour, celebrating the victory of good over evil, with Goddess Durga defeating the buffalo demon Mahishasura. It also commemorates Goddess Durga's homecoming to her maternal home, the mortal realm. The grand scale of Durga Puja celebrations makes this festival a truly surreal experience. Here are the key dates for Durga Puja to join in the festivities. Goddess Durga is worshipped on Durga Puja, along with her four children.(Pexels)

ALSO READ: Navratri 2024: Full list of 9 colours of Navratri and their significance

Full Calendar

Mahalaya, October 2

Chokkhu Dan takes place on Mahalaya.(Pexels)

Mahalaya is the start of the countdown to Durga Puja, reminding us that only a week is left before the festivities begin. It is an auspicious day that marks Pitru Paksha's end and Debi Paksha's beginning. Debi Paksha is the fortnight of the celebrations of the divine feminine.

Mahalya has a deep cultural significance for Bengalis. On this day, a sacred ritual of ‘Chokkhu Dan’ happens, when the artist paints the divine eyes of Goddess Durga’s idols. It also signifies the start of her journey to the mortal realm. Bengalis get up at the crack of dawn and listen to Mahishasura Mardini by Birendra Krishna Bhadra. The divine shloka invokes the devotees to welcome the incoming Goddess.

Mahashashti, October 9

After the Durga ‘pratima’ (idols) are placed in the pandal, the first face reveal happens on Maha Shashti during a sacred ritual called ‘Bodhon.’

Mahasaptami, October 10:

Nabapatrika Puja takes place, where nine plants, symbolizing the nine forms of Goddess Durga, are worshiped. This ritual also has another name, Kola Bou, which involves immersing a banana plant, draped in the quintessential white saree with red border.

Mahaashtami, October 11

It is regarded as one of the most auspicious days of the Durga puja festivities. Pushpanjali is conducted on this day, offering prayers and flowers to the Goddess. Kumari Puja also happens during this day.

However, according to the Gupta Press almanac, the pushpanjali timing this year is scheduled for early morning, between 5:45 AM and 6:00 AM. As this time is not practical for many, the Bisuddha Siddhanta almanac will be followed by many, with the pushpanjali timing adjusted to 9:30 AM to 11:30 AM.

Sandhi Puja, marking the beginning of Mahanavami, will commence from 11:30 AM onwards. Mahanvami will last for a day and a half, starting in the afternoon of October 11th and continuing through the entire day of October 12th.

On the last day of Durga Puja, Vijayadashami, the Sindur Khela ritual takes place to bid the Goddess farewell.(Pexels)

Mahanavami, October 12

Sandhi Puja takes place during the transition between Mahashtami and Mahanavami. It marks the beginning of Mahanavami.

Vijayadashami, October 13

The immersion of Goddess Durga happens on the last day of the Durga puja festival. It symbolizes the return of Goddess Durga to her celestial abode.