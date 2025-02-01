R Madhavan defends Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein’s ‘problematic’ plot; calls green flag-blue flag ‘nikamme logo ka kaam’

Actor R Madhavan emerged as an instant heartthrob when he made his Bollywood debut with Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein in 2001. Also starring debutante Dia Mirza and Saif Ali Khan, the romantic drama has earned the tag of a cult classic over the years. It was even re-released in theatres in 2024, making a place in the new generations’ heart while bringing back nostalgia for those who re-watched it. However, after Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein re-released, there were many audience members who called the theme of the film ‘problematic’, accusing the lead character of stalking and lying to the girl he fell for about his identity. Well, Madhavan has now shared his opinion on this controversy. R Madhavan and Dia Mirza in Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein

During a chat with Mashable India, Madhavan revealed that he does not agree with the movie-buffs who are calling Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein’s theme ‘problematic’. He shared, “Main bilkul sehmat hi nahi hun in sab cheezon se. You know, ek woh green flag, blue flag woh sab jo cheezein hain, yeh nikamme logo ka nikamma kaam hai. Main keh raha hun isliye kyunki ek gentleman hona zaroori hai. Humein humesha bachpan se sikhaya jaata tha ki ladies ke saath kaise baat kiya jaaye aur kaise approach kiya jaaye aur yeh humaara culture ka hissa raha hai. Badmaash toh hote hi hain, par woh Western yardstick laga ke humein aap nahi judge kar sakte.”

A still from Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein

The actor also posed an important question for those calling the film’s plot ‘problematic’: In that era in Mumbai, if one wanted to meet a girl, who he genuinely loved, wanted to respectfully meet her and respectfully contact her, how is he supposed to approach her? Madhavan asked, “Yeh jo bol rahe hain naa problematic, yeh uss generation ke hain hi nahi jinko pata hi nahi ki agar aap kisi ladki ko pasand karne lagte ho, aur agar aapke mun mein koi khot nahi hai, toh kaise karo?” The actor explained that if someone crosses a line and troubles a girl, he obviously deserves to be beaten up. However, he added that his character Madhav Shastri aka Maddy didn’t have any other options but to follow Dia’s character. Madhavan concluded, “He was a very straightforward aashiq.”

Well, the actor does make a valid point. What are your thoughts on this topic?