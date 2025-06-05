R Madhavan, Kamal Haasan and Vivek Overoi on Bengaluru stampede: ‘So heartbreaking…’

What was supposed to be a jubilant celebration of Royal Challengers Bengaluru's (RCB) maiden IPL title turned into a horrifying tragedy on Wednesday evening. A massive stampede outside the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru claimed the lives of 11 people and left at least 47 others injured. The incident unfolded just before the team's official victory celebration was set to begin, raising serious concerns over crowd control and preparedness by local authorities. Several celebrities have reacted to Bengaluru stampede on Wednesday.

As the nation mourned the loss of lives, several celebrities took to social media to express their shock and sorrow over the incident.

Actor R Madhavan shared his grief through an Instagram story, stating, "This is so heartbreaking. Heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. Please be responsible and safe and do not respond to rumours without checking with the authorities (sic)."

R Madhavan shared his thoughts via Instagram

Actor-politician Kamal Haasan also expressed his anguish over the unfortunate turn of events, writing, "Heart wrenching tragedy in Bangalore. Deeply distressed and my heart reaches out to the families of the victims in this moment of grief. May the injured recover soon (sic)."

Actor Vivek Oberoi posted a detailed message on X (formerly Twitter), offering his condolences: "Deepest sorrow fills us as we mourn the lives tragically lost in the Bengaluru stampede. It's truly saddening to lose loved ones, especially during what should have been a moment of collective joy in cricket (sic)."

He further added, "To the families and friends now facing this unimaginable void, our hearts ache with yours. We send our deepest condolences and heartfelt support, hoping you find some solace amidst this profound grief. May strength and peace be with you (sic)."

India and RCB cricketer Virat Kohli, who was present at the stadium, said he was “at a loss for words” and “absolutely gutted” in an Instagram post. The RCB star shared the franchise’s official statement, mourning the incident.

The team had begun the day by visiting the Vidhana Soudha, where they were felicitated by Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah. However, tragedy struck before the players could reach the stadium. Following the stampede, the planned victory celebrations were cut short. Only Kohli and RCB captain Rajat Patidar addressed the crowd before displaying the trophy to a packed stadium.

The horrifying incident has now cast a dark shadow over what was meant to be a historic and joyous occasion, with the nation and the cricketing world in collective mourning.