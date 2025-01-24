R Madhavan on his bond with Ajith: I'm a huge admirer; he's a man of grit, determination

Earlier this month, actor Ajith Kumar triumphed in the 24H Dubai 2025 endurance race. His team, Racing by Bas Koeten, secured third place in the 991 category, and Ajith received the Spirit of the Race recognition in the GT4 category. After his victory, Ajith proudly waved the Indian flag, with his wife Shalini and actor R Madhavan cheering him on from the sidelines. R Madhavan with Ajith

Congratulatory messages flooded in for Ajith from both industry friends and well-wishers. R Madhavan, who was present at the race, shared videos of the moment with Ajith and the event on social media. In one video, he wrote, “So so proud.. what a man. The one and only. Ajith Kumar.” In another post, he expressed, “What a man..as he says DREAMS DO COME TRUE. an incredible real HERO.”

Since then, a heartwarming photo of Madhavan hugging Ajith has gone viral online.

When asked about it, Madhavan tells us, “I’ve been a huge admirer of him for a long time. He's a friend. When he was in Dubai, I happened to be there too, so I made sure to go and cheer him on."

Discussing his bond with Ajith, Madhavan continues, “He’s an extraordinary human being – a man of grit, determination, and someone who makes things happen in the most decent way possible. He’s not just following his passion but also making our country proud by holding the tricolor on a podium, which is rare in motorsport. That’s something really special and I wanted to make sure I'm there for him. Also, I wanted to bring attention to the sport and Ajith's achievement, and hopefully, help make the sport more popular.”

Days ago, a video of Ajith involved in a car crash went viral on social media. The footage showed a speeding car crashing into the side safety guard of a race track, spinning multiple times before coming to a halt. Fortunately, Ajith emerged from the incident unharmed. The crash occurred during a training session where his car, traveling at 180 km/h, lost control and hit the safety barrier.

On the work front, Ajith continues to stay busy with multiple film projects. His highly anticipated film Good Bad Ugly, directed by Adhik Ravichandran, is set to release on April 10, 2025. On the other hand, Madhavan-starrer Hisaab Barabar dropped on Zee 5 today.