Raghav Juyal reveals what actually went down when Samay Raina wore his controversial t-shirt to Aryan Khan's premiere

The buzz around Aryan Khan's The Ba***ds of Bollywood refuses to die down — and while Lakshya may be leading the charge on-screen, it’s Raghav Juyal who’s walking away with all the applause. The actor-dancer, who first won hearts on Dance India Dance, has now carved a solid niche for himself in the industry. And in his latest chat with BeerBiceps’ Ranveer Allahbadia, he didn’t just talk about his breakout role, he also dropped a hilarious behind-the-scenes story from the premiere night. Samay Raina; Raghav Juyal with Ranveer Allahbadia

Samay Raina's ‘Say No To Cruise’ T-shirt The story was about a stunt everyone was wondering about. At the premiere of the show in September, comedian Samay Raina made quite the statement with a bold ‘Say No To Cruise’ T-shirt, a cheeky nod to Aryan Khan’s infamous cruise-ship controversy. Naturally, all eyes were on him, and the internet went wild over the moment.

Laughing about the incident, Raghav said, “Yeh T-shirt pehen ke waha par pohcha huwa hai. Aur log has rahe hai, Aryan has raha hai, sab has rahe hai. Woh kar sakta hai, woh toh aisa hi hai na. Hum nahi kar sakte na. Pure party me aise hi ghum raha tha, T-shirt dikha dikha ke, sabko.”

(“He showed up there wearing that T-shirt, and everyone is laughing! Aryan’s laughing, the crowd’s laughing, the whole place is cracking up. But of course, he can pull it off, that’s just the kind of person he is. We couldn’t do that even if we tried. He was roaming around the entire party flaunting that T-shirt proudly, showing it off to everyone.”)