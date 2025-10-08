Raghav Juyal reveals what actually went down when Samay Raina wore his controversial t-shirt to Aryan Khan's premiere
Aryan Khan’s directorial debut may have made headlines, but it was Samay Raina’s viral ‘Say No To Cruise’ T-shirt that became the talk of the town
Published on: Oct 8, 2025 1:38 PM IST
By Aadrika Sominder
The buzz around Aryan Khan's The Ba***ds of Bollywood refuses to die down — and while Lakshya may be leading the charge on-screen, it’s Raghav Juyal who’s walking away with all the applause. The actor-dancer, who first won hearts on Dance India Dance, has now carved a solid niche for himself in the industry. And in his latest chat with BeerBiceps’ Ranveer Allahbadia, he didn’t just talk about his breakout role, he also dropped a hilarious behind-the-scenes story from the premiere night.
Samay Raina's ‘Say No To Cruise’ T-shirt
The story was about a stunt everyone was wondering about. At the premiere of the show in September, comedian Samay Raina made quite the statement with a bold ‘Say No To Cruise’ T-shirt, a cheeky nod to Aryan Khan’s infamous cruise-ship controversy. Naturally, all eyes were on him, and the internet went wild over the moment.
Laughing about the incident, Raghav said, “Yeh T-shirt pehen ke waha par pohcha huwa hai. Aur log has rahe hai, Aryan has raha hai, sab has rahe hai. Woh kar sakta hai, woh toh aisa hi hai na. Hum nahi kar sakte na. Pure party me aise hi ghum raha tha, T-shirt dikha dikha ke, sabko.”
(“He showed up there wearing that T-shirt, and everyone is laughing! Aryan’s laughing, the crowd’s laughing, the whole place is cracking up. But of course, he can pull it off, that’s just the kind of person he is. We couldn’t do that even if we tried. He was roaming around the entire party flaunting that T-shirt proudly, showing it off to everyone.”)
Furthermore, Raghav couldn’t help but chuckle as he added, “Sabke samne aise hi dikha raha hai yeh aadmi.” (“He was doing that right in front of everyone!”) And what about Shah Rukh Khan’s reaction? Turns out, even the superstar couldn’t keep a straight face. “Sir ke liye toh sabhi bachche hai na yaar, sir treats everyone like a beta,” Raghav shared, revealing that SRK too joined in on the laughter.
Samay Raina and Aryan Khan's relationship
While netizens drove themselves into a frenzy, claiming that the two must have a tumultuous relationship, it does not seem to be that way. Raina's reactions to The Ba***ds of Bollywood was overwhelmingly positive. In an Instagram story, he shared a photograph of himself with Khan and wrote, “Congratulations to my G @__aryan_for creating this amazing show. It's so edgy and funny that mujeh darr lag raha hai..... It's genuinely too good, do watch Ba****ds of Bollywood on @netflix_in in! Aryan is one of the sweetest guys I have met but what he has created is a pure menace. So happy for you brother!”