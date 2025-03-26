Raghav Juyal wins big at the OTTPlay awards 2025: Who knows, I might quit acting one day…

Raghav Juyal was at his candid best, as he attended the OTTPlay awards, held in partnership with HT City in Mumbai. Lifting the award for Best Actor (Male) Popular for his web show, Gyaarah Gyaarah, he confessed that he is taking each day as it comes in his acting journey, which wasn't planned to begin with. Raghav Juyal

"Main janam se actor nahi hoon, main tukke wala actor hoon," said the 33-year-old in his acceptance speech, "I have danced behind actors for so many years. Kab vahaan se naachte-naachte yahaan tak pahaunch gaya pata nahi chala. I want to thank Guneet Monga, Karan Johar sir, Achin (Jain) bhai (producers), Umesh Bist (director). I got to learn a lot from them."

As for him learning everything while being on the job, Raghav continued, "I am not a trained actor. Stanislavski (late theatre director) aur baaki sab kya hota hai, pata nahi. I didn't go to National School of Drama (NSD)... I never knew in my life that I would be acting. Who knows, I might even quit acting one day and start farming. This is what I am. Wherever I have gone, audiences have supported and accepted me."

Raghav has come a long way- from being a dance reality show contestant, to then hosting, and finally making his presence felt as an actor in the film Kill (2023).