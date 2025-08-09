Raksha Bandhan Special | Kritika Kamra: Rahul and I became besties over time

As she prepares to celebrate Raksha Bandhan with her younger brother, nutritionist Rahul Kamra, actor Kritika Kamra says he is her “go-to person”. Actor Kritika Kamra with her brother Rahul Kamra

Speaking about their bond, she says, “Rahul is five years younger, so kitna bhi bada ho jaye, he will always be my baby brother.” The actor reflects, “I was very protective of him, even though we used to fight a lot. Some siblings are besties since childhood, while others become best friends with time. We’re the latter.”

Kritika notes that their relationship evolved once she moved to Mumbai. “I moved first and five years later, he began college here. We lived together all those years; I’ve always had a sense of responsibility towards him. Now, we’re at a stage where sab kuch ulta ho gaya hai.”

Now that Rahul is married, Kritika is hosting a party for him and their cousins to mark Raksha Bandhan.

When it comes to gifts, Kritika believes their constant support for each other is the greatest gift of all. “For years we have been together living in the same city having each other’s back, and gifting essentially on the day is not much required,” she explains.

While she explains that the duo isn’t big on gifting, the actor has one special tradition. “Upgrading his phone to the latest model has always been my job,” she laughs.

Reminiscing about their childhood, Kritika recalls how she and her mother used to make rakhis at home. “’Bada maza aata tha the entire process of making rakhis at home was such a fun. Ab sab badal gya hain!" she adds.

Are there some childhood traditions she looks back on fondly? “Mum would insist that Rahul touch my feet. She was like ‘Badi behan hai tumhari,’ and he would do so reluctantly.” Despite the teasing the 36-year-old says Raksha Bandhan is her favourite festival: “Rahul once drove to Ahmedabad to be with me for the day. It’s a special day as we get to celebrate together.”