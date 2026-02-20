Ramzan Special | Sumbul Touqeer: I felt very proud on completing my first roza
In a chat, Sumbul Touqeer Khan shares how over the years the meaning of Ramzan has changed for her
For Sumbul Touqeer Khan Ramzan is “a very special and peaceful time”. “It’s not just about fasting, but about gratitude, patience, and being close to Allah,” says Sumbul, adding: “It reminds me to slow down, reflect, and spend more meaningful time with my family. For me, Ramadan always feels like a reset for the heart and mind.”
For the actor the month is all the more special and meaningful as she celebrates it with her father, Touqeer Khan, and her sister, Saniya Touqeer. “We try to do everything together, from fasting to Iftar, and that togetherness makes it truly special.”
Recalling her childhood memories related to the festival, Sumbul shares one Iftar memory that still warms her heart. “One of my sweetest memories is all of us sitting together on the floor, waiting for the Azaan with a full Iftar spread in front of us. My father would always make sure we had fruits, dates, and something homemade,” she shares, recalling the excitement she and her sister felt as they waited for the call to prayer. “Saniya and I would keep checking the time again and again because we were so excited to eat. The moment the Azaan started, we would all smile at each other before taking the first bite. That togetherness is what I still carry in my heart.”
Sharing about her first fast, Sumbul says its a vivid memory but a special one indeed. “I was very young and very excited because I wanted to be just like the elders in the house. My father encouraged me a lot and told me I could break it if I felt tired, but I was very determined.” She fondly remembers how her sister looked out for her throughout the day. “Saniya kept checking on me and even tried to distract me so I wouldn’t feel hungry. When I finally completed the fast, everyone appreciated me, and I felt very proud and grown-up that day.”
Over the years, Sumbul feels her understanding of Ramzan has evolved. “As a child, Ramzan meant new clothes, tasty Iftar food, and staying up late with family,” she explains. “But as I’ve grown up, I understand the spiritual side of it more.” Today, she says, the focus is deeper and more personal. “Now it feels more about prayers, self-discipline, and being thankful for what we have. My father has always taught us the real meaning of Ramadan, and my sister and I still follow those values. Even with busy work schedules, we try to keep the spirit of Ramadan alive at home.”