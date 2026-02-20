Ramzan Special | Sumbul Touqeer: I felt very proud on completing my first roza

For Sumbul Touqeer Khan Ramzan is “a very special and peaceful time”. “It’s not just about fasting, but about gratitude, patience, and being close to Allah,” says Sumbul, adding: “It reminds me to slow down, reflect, and spend more meaningful time with my family. For me, Ramadan always feels like a reset for the heart and mind.” Sumbul Touqeer Khan

For the actor the month is all the more special and meaningful as she celebrates it with her father, Touqeer Khan, and her sister, Saniya Touqeer. “We try to do everything together, from fasting to Iftar, and that togetherness makes it truly special.”

Recalling her childhood memories related to the festival, Sumbul shares one Iftar memory that still warms her heart. “One of my sweetest memories is all of us sitting together on the floor, waiting for the Azaan with a full Iftar spread in front of us. My father would always make sure we had fruits, dates, and something homemade,” she shares, recalling the excitement she and her sister felt as they waited for the call to prayer. “Saniya and I would keep checking the time again and again because we were so excited to eat. The moment the Azaan started, we would all smile at each other before taking the first bite. That togetherness is what I still carry in my heart.”