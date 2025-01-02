'Milking chal rahi hai bhayankar': Animal to be a trilogy, confirms Ranbir Kapoor, but fans call it 'overkill'

The criticism Ranbir Kapoor was on the receiving end of for his 2023 blockbuster Animal, nearly drowned out in the face of it's stellar box office performance. One of the worldwide grossers for Bollywood that year, it resumed Ranbir's perceived status as a 'superstar' worth his salt. While director Sandeep Reddy Vanga went all out in defending the film and it's core themes, Ranbir did the same, albeit with a more restrained approach. The absolutely crazy experience that Animal was, stood further amplified by the fact the final cut itself contained a teaser for its sequel, Animal Park. Now if this excites you, we, or rather Ranbir, has great news for you. On the flip side, if you just raised your eyebrows and rolled your eyes, giddy up because there's more to come. Ranbir Kapoor's Animal (2023) carried a peak into the sequel Animal Park(Photo: X)

In a recent interview Ranbir affirmatively confirmed that the Animal franchise is in fact, a trilogy. He elaborated how the first film — in itself alone a lot to digest — was just them "flirting" with the true vision for Animal. From the perspective of being an actor, the Animal franchise immensely excites Ranbir as he gets to play both the protagonist as well as the antagonist. The projected year for kickstarting the project, as both Ranbir and Vanga tend to their other professional commitments, currently stands at 2027.

So if you though Animal was too much, now multiply it by three. Comments reacting to this revelation read: "Done with this triology & series thing. Ek Chalayan toh part 1,2, 3.. sabka banana jai. Also, miss the days of having some light hearted fun movies..", "Story likh Lena, unlike first one", "Ab ek chal gayi to kya sab chal jaaengi!" and "Milking chal rhi h bhayankar". There are also discussion threads that are comparing the Animal strategy as rather similar to the Pushpa 2 craze, still going strong even as Allu Arjun deals with a personal storm. The reference here is a 'leak' which revealed that a Pushpa 3, titled Pushpa 3: The Rampage, is on the cards. So was the Animal trilogy always pre-planned or is it the spawn of its undeniable box office success? No one can say for sure.

We don't know about you, but Ranbir for one, still seems absolutely thrilled to be the face of easily one of the most controversial films to have come out of Bollywood in recent times. He concluded his byte by calling the Animal vision "(an) extremely exciting project and Vanga, "an extremely original director".

Well, love it or hate it, one thing is for sure, you can't ignore it.