Ranbir Kapoor talks about playing Maryada Purushottam, LA fans say ‘felt like home’ after watching Ramayana teaser

Last year in July, Nitesh Tiwari and Namit Malhotra dropped the much-awaited announcement of Ramayana . It introduced us to the lead star cast and finally gave audiences a glimpse of Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama and Rocking Star Yash as Ravana. But the blink and miss sneak peek was not enough. Much to our delight, makers are now gearing up to launch the Ramayana teaser this week. Ahead of the same, the team unveiled the teaser at a special screening in Los Angeles. Reviews of the teaser have now taken over the internet, along with a video of RK talking about Lord Rama.

Expressing gratitude to the audience, Ranbir Kapoor shared, “Thanks for coming here. This is really a very special moment for me to come with our labour of love and to show it to you all. You guys are actually the absolute first people to ever see this, and we couldn’t be happier.” Talking about Lord Rama, RK further stated, “Lord Rama has been the conscience keeper of billions of people around the globe for centuries. He enlightens us about the triumph of human spirit. He stands for compassion, for courage, for righteousness and forgiveness, and is called Maryada Purushottam, which stands for an ideal man.”

Meanwhile, LA fans who got a chance to witness Ramayana teaser ahead of the launch are now going gaga. One such netizen shared, “2 seconds of Ranbir Kapoor as Bhagwan Ram and the theater reaction was epic 🔥,” whereas another agreed, “Only 2 seconds on screen… and goosebumps everywhere. Imagine the full film 😮‍🔥The reaction says it all… This is not just a film, it’s an emotion 🚩🔥.” A social media user shared, “There was one moment that truly stayed with me — when Ram is sitting in a boat, his name is called, and he slowly turns. For someone who rarely gets emotional... that moment hit deep. It felt like home. The sound, the frequency, the emotion in that single word — it resonated in a way I can't fully explain. Tears fell down my cheek — whether from joy or a sense of belonging. I just felt it,” whereas another post read, “I Had the honor of watching a preview of the trailer for Ramayana—releasing April 2, 2026—in Burbank, and I’m still feeling it. What Namit Malhotra is creating, with Nitesh Tiwari bringing this epic to life, is nothing short of breathtaking. The scale, the vision, the energy… all of it felt powerful. Can’t wait to experience Part 1 this Diwali 2026. It was also a privilege to witness how humble and grounded Namit Malhotra, Nitesh Tiwari and Ranbir Kapoor were during the Q&A. You can tell RK has truly immersed himself in the story, understanding its depth and meaning. Trailer drops April 2, 2026 🔱 3D. IMAX. This is going to be something special.”

These early reviews of the teaser have surely raised intrigue amongst fans for Ramayana: Part 1, which is set to release on Diwali this year. The official teaser will be launched on April 2.