‘Yash loved Dhurandhar…’: Insider reveals if Toxic star Yash is angry with Ranveer Singh and Dhurandhar 2 makers
Ahead of the clash, rumours claimed that Toxic's Yash was angry with Dhurandhar 2 makers. Is the Kannada superstar still angry?
Rocking Star Yash’s upcoming film Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups is one of the biggest and most-awaited releases of the year. The film was originally slated to arrive in theatres in 2025, but on Yash’s 39th birthday in January last year makers announced the new release date to be March 19, 2026. This was much before Aditya Dhar booked the date for Ranveer Singh-starrer Dhurandhar: The Revenge. As fans eagerly looked forward to the clash of the year, rumours suggested that Yash was allegedly upset with the makers of Dhurandhar. But now that Toxic has been pushed to June 4 due to the ongoing crisis in Middle East Countries, is Yash still angry? An insider has revealed the truth.
According to a report shared by Bollywood Hungama, news of Yash being angry with Dhurandhar makers was apparently fake. In reality, the Kannada superstar loved Aditya Dhar’s film and is quite excited for the Ranveer Singh-starrer sequel. A source was quoted saying, “Yash loved Dhurandhar and is looking forward to Part 2. All the rivalry, anxiety and competitiveness is created by outsiders desirous of juicing the so-called competition between the two films. Now, Toxic has moved forward not for fear of competition. But for the escalated war situation in the Gulf and UAE, which Dhurandhar 2 needn’t fear at all. Part 2 will be banned in Muslim countries just like Part 1 was.”
Toxic new release date
Last week, Yash took to his official social media handle to announce that makers of Toxic have decided to push the release date. The Geetu Mohandas directorial, also starring Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi and Tara Sutaria, will now release on June 4. Yash’s statement read, “Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-ups is a film we conceptualized with the vision to create cinema for a global audience. Filmed in Kannada and English, it is built with the conviction to connect with viewers both at home and across the world. After years of dedicated labour, we were excited to share our film with you all on the 19th of March. However, the current uncertainty, especially in the Middle East, has created a situation that impacts our goal to reach and connect with the widest possible audience. Therefore, in the interest of our partners and our audience, we have made the difficult but carefully considered decision to reschedule our release. We thank you for your understanding and patience and look forward to your continued love and support.” Yash further wrote, “Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-ups will now be released in cinemas across the globe in English and Indian languages on 4th June 2026.”
