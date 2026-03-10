‘Yash loved Dhurandhar…’: Insider reveals if Toxic star Yash is angry with Ranveer Singh and Dhurandhar 2 makers

Toxic new release date

Last week, Yash took to his official social media handle to announce that makers of Toxic have decided to push the release date. The Geetu Mohandas directorial, also starring Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi and Tara Sutaria, will now release on June 4. Yash’s statement read, “Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-ups is a film we conceptualized with the vision to create cinema for a global audience. Filmed in Kannada and English, it is built with the conviction to connect with viewers both at home and across the world. After years of dedicated labour, we were excited to share our film with you all on the 19th of March. However, the current uncertainty, especially in the Middle East, has created a situation that impacts our goal to reach and connect with the widest possible audience. Therefore, in the interest of our partners and our audience, we have made the difficult but carefully considered decision to reschedule our release. We thank you for your understanding and patience and look forward to your continued love and support.” Yash further wrote, “Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-ups will now be released in cinemas across the globe in English and Indian languages on 4th June 2026.”